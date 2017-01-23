Charlie Clough: Barnet sign Forest Green defender

Charlie Clough has made 25 league appearances for Forest Green this season

League Two side Barnet have signed defender Charlie Clough from Forest Green Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old centre-back has made 78 National League appearances, scoring seven goals, since moving to the New Lawn in January 2015.

The former Bristol Rovers and Sutton player is the Bees' sixth signing of the transfer window.

"It's a good opportunity for Charlie and we're happy to help him take it," Rovers chairman Dale Vince said.

