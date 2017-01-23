Scott Brown: Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers praises captain before 400th game

Brown has thrived this season under the guidance of Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has described Scott Brown as a "remarkable leader" as the captain prepares to make his 400th appearance for the club.

Brown joined Celtic in 2007 and is set to reach the landmark in Wednesday's home league game against St Johnstone.

"He sets an incredible example," Rodgers said of the midfielder, 31.

Avoiding defeat on Wednesday would mean Celtic have gone 26 domestic games unbeaten, equalling a club record that has stood since the 1966-67 season.

Only 26 players will have made more appearances for the Scottish champions than Brown and Rodgers praised the Scotland international's inspirational qualities.

"It's a remarkable achievement by a top-class professional," said the Northern Irishman, who took charge at Celtic Park last summer.

"My first impressions of him were very positive and he's a remarkable leader.

"To play the number of games at a club this size, your professionalism, your enthusiasm, your energy for the game and your commitment to being a top professional has to be there.

"The players take a great lead from him. He's at the very front from the first steps we take onto the training field, the warm-up, right from the very start.

"He's been at the top of his game this season. Four hundred would be great for him, but there's quite a few more to come as well."

Brown lifted the League Cup in November, his 11th trophy success with Celtic

Landmark record in sight for Rodgers

A win or a draw for the runaway Scottish Premiership leaders against fifth-placed St Johnstone would equal the record set by the famous Lisbon Lions team, who became the first British club to win the European Cup in 1967.

"To be talked in the same breath as those guys - who really created the legend of this club - would be a huge privilege," Rodgers added.

"I haven't really thought about it, to be honest, just really tried to look to win our games no matter the consequences of it.

"We have a lot of hard work to do - St Johnstone will be a tough test for us, particularly away from home they've done very well."

One more signing on the horizon

Celtic's only January signing so far, Kouassi Eboue, is training with the squad, having been granted his work visa - though

However, the 19-year-old Ivorian midfielder is still a few weeks away from being considered for selection, according to Rodgers, who hopes to add one more player this month.

"I didn't want to bring in too many - but we have an option we would hope we could get over the line," he said.

"It's about slowly building the squad to help the players who are already here.

"There might be one or two players who go out on loan. I suspect there will be some change in the squad before the end of the window."