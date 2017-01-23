Sergio Busquets: Barcelona midfielder is sidelined by ankle injury

Busquets has played 27 of Barcelona's 32 games this season

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has been sidelined after spraining his right ankle in Sunday's 4-0 win at Eibar.

The 28-year-old, who has played 27 of Barcelona's 32 games this season, left the pitch on a stretcher in the eighth minute of the match following a challenge from Nicolas Escalante.

The club did not give a timeframe for the Spain international's return.

Barcelona are already without injured midfielder Andres Iniesta.

They host Real Sociedad on Thursday in the Copa del Rey quarter-final second leg, holding a 1-0 advantage from the first-leg.

Barcelona, who are third in La Liga, travel to Real Betis on Sunday and face Paris St-Germain on 14 February in the Champions League last 16.