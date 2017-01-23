Afcon 2017: Cameroon 'hungry' to play - Broos

Vincent Aboubakar and Robert Ndip Tambe celebrate after Cameroon sealed a quarter-finals spot

Cameroon coach Hugo Bross believes his side now have the right mentality for success at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Indomitable Lions are in the quarter-finals after finishing as Group A runners-up and Broos is delighted with their development.

"This young team has shown something really good, they've gained vital experience," said the Belgian.

"We have young players hungry to play, keen to win. Everything is open to us. We have to show ambition."

I know some young talent in Europe that I hope will agree to come and play for us Hugo Broos Cameroon coach

Cameroon are four-times Nations Cup champions and have been to more World Cups than any other African country.

But they have not won a major trophy since 2002 and have suffered in the recent past from player bust-ups, rows over bonuses and poor performances on the pitch.

They failed to win any of their group games at the 2015 Nations Cup and lost all three of their group games at the 2014 World Cup.

But Sunday's goalless draw with Gabon in Libreville ensured a first last-eight appearance at the Nations Cup since 2010 - even though seven Cameroon players refused the call-up to play in the tournament, leaving the side weakened.

Among those who stayed away are Joel Matip of Liverpool, West Bromwich Albion full-back Allan Nyom and Schalke striker Eric Maxime Choupo Moting.

Broos says he is moving forward with those who want to compete. After the Nations Cup, Cameroon have World Cup qualifiers against arch-rivals Nigeria.

"We still need someone who scores and this is maybe what we have to work on for the future," Broos said.

"In the past Cameroon always had good strikers, like Roger Milla and Samuel Eto'o. They scored with their eyes closed. When we can find another, we can create a really good team.

"Now I'm hearing from the federation that others would like to come, because they see the change in the team dynamic. I know some young talent in Europe that I hope will agree to come and play for us."