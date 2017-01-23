Alexander Isak: Borussia Dortmund sign Sweden's youngest ever goalscorer

Alexander Isak
Isak has been dubbed the "new Zlatan Ibrahimovic"

Borussia Dortmund have signed 17-year-old Sweden striker Alexander Isak from Swedish side AIK Solna.

Isak is Sweden's youngest ever goalscorer, having netted on his full debut against Slovakia on 12 January this year aged 17 years and 113 days, breaking a 105-year record.

He made his AIK debut in February 2016 and has scored 13 goals in 29 games.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said Isak was wanted by a "number of top European clubs".

The transfer, reported to be worth 10m euros (£8.6m), needs approval by world governing body Fifa as Isak is under 18.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired