Alexander Isak: Borussia Dortmund sign Sweden's youngest ever goalscorer

Isak has been dubbed the "new Zlatan Ibrahimovic"

Borussia Dortmund have signed 17-year-old Sweden striker Alexander Isak from Swedish side AIK Solna.

Isak is Sweden's youngest ever goalscorer, having netted on his full debut against Slovakia on 12 January this year aged 17 years and 113 days, breaking a 105-year record.

He made his AIK debut in February 2016 and has scored 13 goals in 29 games.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said Isak was wanted by a "number of top European clubs".

The transfer, reported to be worth 10m euros (£8.6m), needs approval by world governing body Fifa as Isak is under 18.