Lazar Markovic: Hull could sign Liverpool man on loan if Sporting Lisbon deal ends

Lazar Markovic was signed for Liverpool by Brendan Rodgers

Hull City are in talks to sign Liverpool's Serbia forward Lazar Markovic, who has been on loan at Sporting Lisbon since the summer.

The 22-year-old could move to the KC Stadium until the end of the season, but his season-long deal in Portugal would need to be ended first.

Liverpool, Markovic and Sporting are in talks to terminate that agreement.

Markovic joined the Reds from Benfica for £20m in 2014 and played 34 times before a loan move to Fenerbahce.

He made 20 appearances for the Turkish club last season and has played 14 times for Sporting, scoring two goals.

Hull manager Marco Silva managed Estoril in Portugal during Markovic's one season with Benfica.