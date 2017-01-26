Stephen Humphrys: Shrewsbury Town sign Fulham striker on loan for rest of season

Stephen Humphrys has played three first-team games for Fulham

Shrewsbury Town have made their sixth signing of the January transfer window, adding Fulham striker Stephen Humphrys on loan for the rest of the season.

Humphrys, 19, made his Fulham debut in the 2-2 Championship draw with Derby in December and has gone on to make a further two first-team appearances.

He had impressed for Fulham's under-23 side, scoring 12 goals in 13 Premier League 2 games so far this term.

"It just seems like a really nice club to be at," Humphrys said.

"The standard here is really good, there's some good players and hopefully the team will pull together."

Humphrys is the third striker to join Shrewsbury on loan in January, following Crystal Palace's Freddie Ladapo and West Bromwich Albion's Tyler Roberts.

Shrewsbury have also signed Hartlepool United defender Aristote Nsiala, Notts County winger Alex Rodman and Middlesbrough midfielder Bryn Morris.

