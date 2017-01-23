Real Madrid: Marcelo and Luka Modric ruled out with injuries

Marcelo lasted just 25 minutes of Real's game on Saturday

Marcelo could be out for up to four weeks and Real Madrid team-mate Luka Modric also faces a spell on the sidelines after the pair were injured during the 2-1 win over Malaga.

Left-back Marcelo limped off after 25 minutes with a hamstring injury, while midfielder Modric has a thigh strain.

Real are already without the injured Pepe, Dani Carvajal and Gareth Bale.

They visit Celta Vigo on Wednesday in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals trailing 2-1 from the first leg.

Marcelo could miss their Champions League last-16 tie at home to Napoli on 15 February.

Zinedine Zidane's side are one point clear of Sevilla at the top of La Liga and face Real Sociedad on Sunday.