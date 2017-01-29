Paris Saint Germain 1-1 Monaco

Bernardo Silva's equaliser was his fourth goal of the season in Ligue 1

Bernardo Silva's stoppage-time equaliser took Monaco back to the top of Ligue 1 on goal difference.

The Portuguese midfielder struck in the second added minute at the Parc des Princes to take countryman Leonardo Jardim's team ahead of Nice.

Paris St-Germain looked set to go level with Monaco in second when Edinson Cavani scored an 81st-minute penalty.

But a draw leaves Unai Emery's men three points behind Monaco and Nice, who won 3-1 at home to Guingamp.

Nice had moved above Monaco earlier in the day with Alassane Plea, Jean Michael Seri and Mario Balotelli on target against Guingamp, for whom Jimmy Briand briefly made it 2-1.

PSG and Monaco then played out an evenly-matched game before Julian Draxler was fouled by Djibril Sidibe and Cavani gave the home side the lead from the spot.

That looked set to keep Nice on top but Silva's strike from 20 yards edged Jardim's side back ahead thanks to their goal difference of plus 43.