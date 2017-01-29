Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Monaco 1.
Paris Saint Germain 1-1 Monaco
Bernardo Silva's stoppage-time equaliser took Monaco back to the top of Ligue 1 on goal difference.
The Portuguese midfielder struck in the second added minute at the Parc des Princes to take countryman Leonardo Jardim's team ahead of Nice.
Paris St-Germain looked set to go level with Monaco in second when Edinson Cavani scored an 81st-minute penalty.
But a draw leaves Unai Emery's men three points behind Monaco and Nice, who won 3-1 at home to Guingamp.
Nice had moved above Monaco earlier in the day with Alassane Plea, Jean Michael Seri and Mario Balotelli on target against Guingamp, for whom Jimmy Briand briefly made it 2-1.
PSG and Monaco then played out an evenly-matched game before Julian Draxler was fouled by Djibril Sidibe and Cavani gave the home side the lead from the spot.
That looked set to keep Nice on top but Silva's strike from 20 yards edged Jardim's side back ahead thanks to their goal difference of plus 43.
Line-ups
Paris St G
- 1TrappSubstituted forAreolaat 54'minutes
- 12Meunier
- 5Marquinhos
- 2Thiago Silva
- 20Kurzawa
- 25Rabiot
- 8Motta
- 14Matuidi
- 7Lucas MouraSubstituted forDi Maríaat 60'minutes
- 9Cavani
- 23DraxlerSubstituted forGanchinho Guedesat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 11Di María
- 15Ganchinho Guedes
- 16Areola
- 17Maxwell
- 21Ben Arfa
- 24Nkunku
Monaco
- 1Subasic
- 19SidibeBooked at 80mins
- 25Glik
- 5de Jesus Nascimento
- 23Mendy
- 10Veiga de Carvalho e Silva
- 2Tavares
- 14BakayokoSubstituted forMbappe-Lottinat 89'minutes
- 27LemarSubstituted forCarrilloat 83'minutes
- 18GermainSubstituted forJoão Moutinhoat 76'minutes
- 9Falcao
Substitutes
- 8João Moutinho
- 11Carrillo
- 16De Sanctis
- 24Raggi
- 26Boschilia
- 29Mbappe-Lottin
- 38Touré
- Referee:
- Frank Schneider
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Monaco 1.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Kamil Glik.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Monaco 1. Bernardo Silva (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Djibril Sidibe following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Bernardo Silva (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Djibril Sidibe.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappe-Lottin (Monaco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Djibril Sidibe with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Kylian Mbappe-Lottin replaces Tiemoué Bakayoko.
Hand ball by Gonçalo Guedes (Paris Saint Germain).
Foul by Gonçalo Guedes (Paris Saint Germain).
Fabinho (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Gonçalo Guedes replaces Julian Draxler.
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kamil Glik (Monaco).
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint Germain).
Fabinho (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Thiago Silva tries a through ball, but Edinson Cavani is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Guido Carrillo replaces Thomas Lemar.
Attempt missed. João Moutinho (Monaco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Benjamin Mendy with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Monaco 0. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Thiago Motta.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. João Moutinho replaces Valère Germain.
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).
Bernardo Silva (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fabinho (Monaco).
Attempt missed. Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Layvin Kurzawa with a cross.
Foul by Thiago Motta (Paris Saint Germain).
Fabinho (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Fabinho.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Falcao (Monaco).
Attempt missed. Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Julian Draxler with a cross.
Attempt saved. Tiemoué Bakayoko (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Lemar.