French Ligue 1
Paris St G1Monaco1

Paris Saint Germain 1-1 Monaco

Bernardo Silva of Monaco
Bernardo Silva's equaliser was his fourth goal of the season in Ligue 1

Bernardo Silva's stoppage-time equaliser took Monaco back to the top of Ligue 1 on goal difference.

The Portuguese midfielder struck in the second added minute at the Parc des Princes to take countryman Leonardo Jardim's team ahead of Nice.

Paris St-Germain looked set to go level with Monaco in second when Edinson Cavani scored an 81st-minute penalty.

But a draw leaves Unai Emery's men three points behind Monaco and Nice, who won 3-1 at home to Guingamp.

Nice had moved above Monaco earlier in the day with Alassane Plea, Jean Michael Seri and Mario Balotelli on target against Guingamp, for whom Jimmy Briand briefly made it 2-1.

PSG and Monaco then played out an evenly-matched game before Julian Draxler was fouled by Djibril Sidibe and Cavani gave the home side the lead from the spot.

That looked set to keep Nice on top but Silva's strike from 20 yards edged Jardim's side back ahead thanks to their goal difference of plus 43.

Line-ups

Paris St G

  • 1TrappSubstituted forAreolaat 54'minutes
  • 12Meunier
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 25Rabiot
  • 8Motta
  • 14Matuidi
  • 7Lucas MouraSubstituted forDi Maríaat 60'minutes
  • 9Cavani
  • 23DraxlerSubstituted forGanchinho Guedesat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Kimpembe
  • 11Di María
  • 15Ganchinho Guedes
  • 16Areola
  • 17Maxwell
  • 21Ben Arfa
  • 24Nkunku

Monaco

  • 1Subasic
  • 19SidibeBooked at 80mins
  • 25Glik
  • 5de Jesus Nascimento
  • 23Mendy
  • 10Veiga de Carvalho e Silva
  • 2Tavares
  • 14BakayokoSubstituted forMbappe-Lottinat 89'minutes
  • 27LemarSubstituted forCarrilloat 83'minutes
  • 18GermainSubstituted forJoão Moutinhoat 76'minutes
  • 9Falcao

Substitutes

  • 8João Moutinho
  • 11Carrillo
  • 16De Sanctis
  • 24Raggi
  • 26Boschilia
  • 29Mbappe-Lottin
  • 38Touré
Referee:
Frank Schneider

Match Stats

Home TeamParis St GAway TeamMonaco
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home11
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away13
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Monaco 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Monaco 1.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Kamil Glik.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Monaco 1. Bernardo Silva (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Djibril Sidibe following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Bernardo Silva (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Djibril Sidibe.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.

Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappe-Lottin (Monaco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Djibril Sidibe with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Kylian Mbappe-Lottin replaces Tiemoué Bakayoko.

Hand ball by Gonçalo Guedes (Paris Saint Germain).

Foul by Gonçalo Guedes (Paris Saint Germain).

Fabinho (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Gonçalo Guedes replaces Julian Draxler.

Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kamil Glik (Monaco).

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Thiago Silva.

Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint Germain).

Fabinho (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Thiago Silva tries a through ball, but Edinson Cavani is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Guido Carrillo replaces Thomas Lemar.

Attempt missed. João Moutinho (Monaco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Benjamin Mendy with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Monaco 0. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Booking

Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Thiago Motta.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. João Moutinho replaces Valère Germain.

Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fabinho (Monaco).

Attempt missed. Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Layvin Kurzawa with a cross.

Foul by Thiago Motta (Paris Saint Germain).

Fabinho (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Fabinho.

Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Falcao (Monaco).

Attempt missed. Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Julian Draxler with a cross.

Attempt saved. Tiemoué Bakayoko (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Lemar.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 29th January 2017

View all French Ligue 1 scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Monaco2215434349
2Nice2214712349
3Paris St G2214442646
4Lyon2112181537
5Saint-Étienne22895633
6Marseille22967233
7Bordeaux22886-332
8Guingamp22877231
9Rennes22868-430
10Toulouse227510-426
11Lille227510-626
12Nantes227510-1426
13Dijon22598-224
14Nancy21669-924
15Montpellier22589-923
16Angers226511-923
17Bastia225710-722
18Caen216411-1222
19Metz216510-1721
20Lorient225314-2118
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Redwing Amongst Berries

Bird Identification Walk
Skiing around cones

Skiing- Penguins

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired