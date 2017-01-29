Sassuolo 0-2 Juventus

Juventus have not drawn any of their last 33 league games, the longest run in Serie A history

Champions Juventus went four points clear at the top of Serie A with a comfortable win over Sassuolo.

Gonzalo Higuain tapped in a brilliant Alex Sandro cross and Sami Khedira smashed home after Paulo Dybala stepped over a Higuain cross.

Dybala hit the post with a 25-yard effort in the second half as the champions eased to victory.

Sassuolo's best chance came when Matteo Politano and Alessandro Matri forced a double save from Gianluigi Buffon.

Juventus, chasing a sixth consecutive title, are now four points above second-placed Roma, who lost 3-2 at Sampdoria having led twice. Juve also have a game in hand on the capital side.

Elsewhere in Serie A, AC Milan lost 2-1 to Udinese and Genoa drew 3-3 at Fiorentina, with Giovanni Simeone scoring twice.

Diego Falcinelli scored a hat-trick as 18th-placed Crotone beat Empoli to boost their slim survival hosts. They are now eight points adrift of their opponents, who sit 17th.

Cagliari and Bologna - who had two men sent off in the closing stages - drew 1-1, as did Torino and Atalanta.