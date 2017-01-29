Match ends, Sassuolo 0, Juventus 2.
Sassuolo 0-2 Juventus
-
- From the section European Football
Champions Juventus went four points clear at the top of Serie A with a comfortable win over Sassuolo.
Gonzalo Higuain tapped in a brilliant Alex Sandro cross and Sami Khedira smashed home after Paulo Dybala stepped over a Higuain cross.
Dybala hit the post with a 25-yard effort in the second half as the champions eased to victory.
Sassuolo's best chance came when Matteo Politano and Alessandro Matri forced a double save from Gianluigi Buffon.
Juventus, chasing a sixth consecutive title, are now four points above second-placed Roma, who lost 3-2 at Sampdoria having led twice. Juve also have a game in hand on the capital side.
Elsewhere in Serie A, AC Milan lost 2-1 to Udinese and Genoa drew 3-3 at Fiorentina, with Giovanni Simeone scoring twice.
Diego Falcinelli scored a hat-trick as 18th-placed Crotone beat Empoli to boost their slim survival hosts. They are now eight points adrift of their opponents, who sit 17th.
Cagliari and Bologna - who had two men sent off in the closing stages - drew 1-1, as did Torino and Atalanta.
Line-ups
Sassuolo
- 47Consigli
- 5Antei
- 28Cannavaro
- 15Acerbi
- 13PelusoBooked at 65mins
- 22MazzitelliBooked at 37minsSubstituted forDuncanat 59'minutes
- 21Aquilani
- 25Berardi
- 6PellegriniSubstituted forDefrelat 59'minutes
- 16PolitanoBooked at 23mins
- 10MatriSubstituted forRagusaat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Pomini
- 9Iemmello
- 11Defrel
- 12Sensi
- 23Gazzola
- 26Terranova
- 27Ricci
- 32Duncan
- 39Dell'Orco
- 55Letschert
- 79Pegolo
- 90Ragusa
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 12Alex Sandro
- 5PjanicBooked at 58mins
- 6Khedira
- 7CuadradoSubstituted forRincónat 83'minutes
- 21DybalaSubstituted forPjacaat 77'minutes
- 17Mandzukic
- 9Higuaín
Substitutes
- 8Marchisio
- 11Hernanes
- 14Mattiello
- 15Barzagli
- 20Pjaca
- 22Asamoah
- 23Dani Alves
- 24Rugani
- 25Murara Neto
- 27Sturaro
- 28Rincón
- 32Audero
- Referee:
- Daniele Doveri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sassuolo 0, Juventus 2.
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luca Antei (Sassuolo).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus) because of an injury.
Foul by Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus).
Francesco Acerbi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Tomás Rincón replaces Juan Cuadrado.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Matteo Politano (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Antonino Ragusa (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gregoire Defrel.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Matteo Politano (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo).
Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Marko Pjaca replaces Paulo Dybala.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Antonino Ragusa replaces Alessandro Matri.
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo).
Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).
Federico Peluso (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo).
Attempt missed. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross.
Attempt missed. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross.
Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a through ball.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gregoire Defrel (Sassuolo).
Booking
Federico Peluso (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Federico Peluso (Sassuolo).
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Luca Antei.
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luca Antei (Sassuolo).