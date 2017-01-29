Italian Serie A
Sassuolo0Juventus2

Sassuolo 0-2 Juventus

Sami Khedira
Juventus have not drawn any of their last 33 league games, the longest run in Serie A history

Champions Juventus went four points clear at the top of Serie A with a comfortable win over Sassuolo.

Gonzalo Higuain tapped in a brilliant Alex Sandro cross and Sami Khedira smashed home after Paulo Dybala stepped over a Higuain cross.

Dybala hit the post with a 25-yard effort in the second half as the champions eased to victory.

Sassuolo's best chance came when Matteo Politano and Alessandro Matri forced a double save from Gianluigi Buffon.

Juventus, chasing a sixth consecutive title, are now four points above second-placed Roma, who lost 3-2 at Sampdoria having led twice. Juve also have a game in hand on the capital side.

Elsewhere in Serie A, AC Milan lost 2-1 to Udinese and Genoa drew 3-3 at Fiorentina, with Giovanni Simeone scoring twice.

Diego Falcinelli scored a hat-trick as 18th-placed Crotone beat Empoli to boost their slim survival hosts. They are now eight points adrift of their opponents, who sit 17th.

Cagliari and Bologna - who had two men sent off in the closing stages - drew 1-1, as did Torino and Atalanta.

Line-ups

Sassuolo

  • 47Consigli
  • 5Antei
  • 28Cannavaro
  • 15Acerbi
  • 13PelusoBooked at 65mins
  • 22MazzitelliBooked at 37minsSubstituted forDuncanat 59'minutes
  • 21Aquilani
  • 25Berardi
  • 6PellegriniSubstituted forDefrelat 59'minutes
  • 16PolitanoBooked at 23mins
  • 10MatriSubstituted forRagusaat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Pomini
  • 9Iemmello
  • 11Defrel
  • 12Sensi
  • 23Gazzola
  • 26Terranova
  • 27Ricci
  • 32Duncan
  • 39Dell'Orco
  • 55Letschert
  • 79Pegolo
  • 90Ragusa

Juventus

  • 1Buffon
  • 26Lichtsteiner
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3Chiellini
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 5PjanicBooked at 58mins
  • 6Khedira
  • 7CuadradoSubstituted forRincónat 83'minutes
  • 21DybalaSubstituted forPjacaat 77'minutes
  • 17Mandzukic
  • 9Higuaín

Substitutes

  • 8Marchisio
  • 11Hernanes
  • 14Mattiello
  • 15Barzagli
  • 20Pjaca
  • 22Asamoah
  • 23Dani Alves
  • 24Rugani
  • 25Murara Neto
  • 27Sturaro
  • 28Rincón
  • 32Audero
Referee:
Daniele Doveri

Match Stats

Home TeamSassuoloAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home7
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home18
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Sassuolo 0, Juventus 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sassuolo 0, Juventus 2.

Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luca Antei (Sassuolo).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus) because of an injury.

Foul by Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus).

Francesco Acerbi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Tomás Rincón replaces Juan Cuadrado.

Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

Matteo Politano (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Antonino Ragusa (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gregoire Defrel.

Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

Matteo Politano (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo).

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo).

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Marko Pjaca replaces Paulo Dybala.

Substitution

Substitution, Sassuolo. Antonino Ragusa replaces Alessandro Matri.

Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo).

Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).

Federico Peluso (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo).

Attempt missed. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross.

Attempt missed. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross.

Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a through ball.

Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gregoire Defrel (Sassuolo).

Booking

Federico Peluso (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Federico Peluso (Sassuolo).

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Luca Antei.

Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luca Antei (Sassuolo).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 29th January 2017

  • Sassuolo0Juventus2
    FT
  • Torino1Atalanta1
    FT
  • Cagliari1Bologna1
    FT
  • Crotone4Empoli1
    FT
  • Fiorentina3Genoa3
    FT
  • Sampdoria3Roma2
    FT
  • Udinese2Milan1
    FT
  • Napoli19:45Palermo
View all Italian Serie A scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Juventus2117042851
2Roma2215252347
3Napoli2113532344
4Inter Milan2213361442
5Lazio2212461040
6Atalanta221237939
7Milan211146637
8Fiorentina21975834
9Torino22877731
10Udinese228410-228
11Chievo228410-828
12Bologna21768-527
13Sampdoria22769-427
14Cagliari228311-1427
15Genoa22679-525
16Sassuolo227312-624
17Empoli225611-1721
18Crotone213414-1713
19Palermo212415-2410
20Pescara211614-269
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Redwing Amongst Berries

Bird Identification Walk
Skiing around cones

Skiing- Penguins

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired