Real Madrid 3-0 Real Sociedad

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 13 La Liga goals in 15 games this season

Real Madrid took advantage of Barcelona and Sevilla slipping up by beating Real Sociedad to go four points clear at the top of La Liga.

The hosts led when Cristiano Ronaldo played in Mateo Kovacic for his first La Liga goal.

Kovacic then played in Ronaldo to clip the ball over keeper Geronimo Rulli - his 13th goal in his past 13 games.

The visitors had Inigo Martinez sent off for two bookings before Alvaro Morata headed in Lucas Vazquez's cross.

Real Madrid were the only one of the top four in Spain to win this weekend, after Barcelona drew 1-1 with Real Betis, Sevilla lost 3-1 to Espanyol and Atletico Madrid drew 0-0 with Alaves.

Their convincing victory was even more impressive, given Real Sociedad are in fifth place, only one point behind Atletico in the race for a Champions League spot.