Match ends, Real Madrid 3, Real Sociedad 0.
Real Madrid 3-0 Real Sociedad
-
- From the section European Football
Real Madrid took advantage of Barcelona and Sevilla slipping up by beating Real Sociedad to go four points clear at the top of La Liga.
The hosts led when Cristiano Ronaldo played in Mateo Kovacic for his first La Liga goal.
Kovacic then played in Ronaldo to clip the ball over keeper Geronimo Rulli - his 13th goal in his past 13 games.
The visitors had Inigo Martinez sent off for two bookings before Alvaro Morata headed in Lucas Vazquez's cross.
Real Madrid were the only one of the top four in Spain to win this weekend, after Barcelona drew 1-1 with Real Betis, Sevilla lost 3-1 to Espanyol and Atletico Madrid drew 0-0 with Alaves.
Their convincing victory was even more impressive, given Real Sociedad are in fifth place, only one point behind Atletico in the race for a Champions League spot.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 23Danilo
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 6Nacho
- 16KovacicSubstituted forIscoat 77'minutes
- 14Casemiro
- 8KroosBooked at 39mins
- 17VázquezBooked at 77minsSubstituted forAsensioat 84'minutes
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forMorataat 66'minutes
- 7Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 13Casilla
- 15Fábio Coentrão
- 18Mariano
- 20Asensio
- 21Morata
- 22Isco
- 32Hakimi
Real Sociedad
- 1Rulli
- 20Zaldúa
- 22Rodríguez Navas
- 6Iñigo MartínezBooked at 74mins
- 32RodriguesBooked at 71mins
- 17Zurutuza
- 4Illarramendi
- 16CanalesSubstituted forGraneroat 77'minutes
- 7Juanmi
- 12Da SilvaSubstituted forXabi Prietoat 57'minutes
- 18OyarzabalSubstituted forVelaat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Granero
- 10Xabi Prieto
- 11Vela
- 15Elustondo
- 24Concha
- 25Ramírez Martínez
- 29Odriozola Arzallus
- Referee:
- Mario Melero López
- Attendance:
- 66,693
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 3, Real Sociedad 0.
Zaldúa (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid).
Offside, Real Madrid. Isco tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Lucas Vázquez.
Zaldúa (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 3, Real Sociedad 0. Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross following a fast break.
Zaldúa (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Foul by Zaldúa (Real Sociedad).
Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Esteban Granero replaces Sergio Canales.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Mateo Kovacic.
Booking
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Attempt saved. Kévin Rodrigues (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Carlos Vela.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Iñigo Martínez (Real Sociedad) for a bad foul.
Foul by Iñigo Martínez (Real Sociedad).
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Offside, Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
Booking
Kévin Rodrigues (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kévin Rodrigues (Real Sociedad).
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Iñigo Martínez (Real Sociedad).
Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Álvaro Morata replaces Karim Benzema.
Iñigo Martínez (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
Foul by Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad).
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Kévin Rodrigues (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Casemiro.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Carlos Vela replaces Mikel Oyarzabal.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Xabi Prieto replaces Willian José.