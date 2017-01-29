Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid3Real Sociedad0

Real Madrid 3-0 Real Sociedad

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 13 La Liga goals in 15 games this season

Real Madrid took advantage of Barcelona and Sevilla slipping up by beating Real Sociedad to go four points clear at the top of La Liga.

The hosts led when Cristiano Ronaldo played in Mateo Kovacic for his first La Liga goal.

Kovacic then played in Ronaldo to clip the ball over keeper Geronimo Rulli - his 13th goal in his past 13 games.

The visitors had Inigo Martinez sent off for two bookings before Alvaro Morata headed in Lucas Vazquez's cross.

Real Madrid were the only one of the top four in Spain to win this weekend, after Barcelona drew 1-1 with Real Betis, Sevilla lost 3-1 to Espanyol and Atletico Madrid drew 0-0 with Alaves.

Their convincing victory was even more impressive, given Real Sociedad are in fifth place, only one point behind Atletico in the race for a Champions League spot.

La Liga

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 23Danilo
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 6Nacho
  • 16KovacicSubstituted forIscoat 77'minutes
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8KroosBooked at 39mins
  • 17VázquezBooked at 77minsSubstituted forAsensioat 84'minutes
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forMorataat 66'minutes
  • 7Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 13Casilla
  • 15Fábio Coentrão
  • 18Mariano
  • 20Asensio
  • 21Morata
  • 22Isco
  • 32Hakimi

Real Sociedad

  • 1Rulli
  • 20Zaldúa
  • 22Rodríguez Navas
  • 6Iñigo MartínezBooked at 74mins
  • 32RodriguesBooked at 71mins
  • 17Zurutuza
  • 4Illarramendi
  • 16CanalesSubstituted forGraneroat 77'minutes
  • 7Juanmi
  • 12Da SilvaSubstituted forXabi Prietoat 57'minutes
  • 18OyarzabalSubstituted forVelaat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Granero
  • 10Xabi Prieto
  • 11Vela
  • 15Elustondo
  • 24Concha
  • 25Ramírez Martínez
  • 29Odriozola Arzallus
Referee:
Mario Melero López
Attendance:
66,693

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamReal Sociedad
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home7
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home16
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Real Madrid 3, Real Sociedad 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Madrid 3, Real Sociedad 0.

Zaldúa (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid).

Offside, Real Madrid. Isco tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Lucas Vázquez.

Zaldúa (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 3, Real Sociedad 0. Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross following a fast break.

Zaldúa (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

Foul by Zaldúa (Real Sociedad).

Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Sociedad. Esteban Granero replaces Sergio Canales.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Mateo Kovacic.

Booking

Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

Attempt saved. Kévin Rodrigues (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Carlos Vela.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Iñigo Martínez (Real Sociedad) for a bad foul.

Foul by Iñigo Martínez (Real Sociedad).

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Offside, Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.

Booking

Kévin Rodrigues (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kévin Rodrigues (Real Sociedad).

Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Iñigo Martínez (Real Sociedad).

Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Álvaro Morata replaces Karim Benzema.

Iñigo Martínez (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).

Foul by Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad).

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Kévin Rodrigues (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Casemiro.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Sociedad. Carlos Vela replaces Mikel Oyarzabal.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Sociedad. Xabi Prieto replaces Willian José.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 29th January 2017

View all Spanish La Liga scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Real Madrid1914413446
2Barcelona2012623442
3Sevilla2013341542
4Atl Madrid2010641836
5Real Sociedad201127335
6Villarreal209741434
7Ath Bilbao20956432
8Celta Vigo20938-230
9Espanyol20785129
10Eibar20857-129
11Las Palmas19676-225
12Alavés20596-324
13Real Betis20659-1023
14Malaga20578-622
15Valencia18549-519
16Deportivo La Coruña20479-719
17Leganés204610-1818
18Sporting Gijón203413-1913
19Osasuna201712-2210
20Granada201712-2810
View full Spanish La Liga table

