RB Leipzig 2-1 Hoffenheim

Marcel Sabitzer's winner kept the pressure on Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga

The final unbeaten start in Europe's top five leagues ended as Hoffenheim lost to title-chasing RB Leipzig.

The visitors, who were fourth having drawn 10 of their 17 unbeaten games, led through Nadiem Amiri but Timo Werner tapped in an equaliser.

Hoffenheim then had top scorer Sandro Wagner sent off for kicking Stefan Ilsanker.

And second-placed Leipzig took advantage with Marcel Sabitzer's deflected strike proving the winner.

The season's surprise package remain three points behind Bayern Munich, who won 2-1 at Werder Bremen.