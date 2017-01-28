German Bundesliga
RB Leipzig2TSG Hoffenheim1

RB Leipzig 2-1 Hoffenheim

Marcel Sabitzer
Marcel Sabitzer's winner kept the pressure on Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga

The final unbeaten start in Europe's top five leagues ended as Hoffenheim lost to title-chasing RB Leipzig.

The visitors, who were fourth having drawn 10 of their 17 unbeaten games, led through Nadiem Amiri but Timo Werner tapped in an equaliser.

Hoffenheim then had top scorer Sandro Wagner sent off for kicking Stefan Ilsanker.

And second-placed Leipzig took advantage with Marcel Sabitzer's deflected strike proving the winner.

The season's surprise package remain three points behind Bayern Munich, who won 2-1 at Werder Bremen.

Line-ups

RB Leipzig

  • 32Gulácsi
  • 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
  • 4Orban
  • 33CompperBooked at 84mins
  • 23Halstenberg
  • 13Ilsanker
  • 31Demme
  • 8KeitaSubstituted forKaiserat 90+1'minutes
  • 7Sabitzer
  • 9PoulsenBooked at 35minsSubstituted forSelkeat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11WernerSubstituted forKhediraat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Khedira
  • 17Upamecano
  • 20Schmitz
  • 21Müller
  • 24Kaiser
  • 25Wojtkowski
  • 27Selke

TSG Hoffenheim

  • 1Baumann
  • 25Süle
  • 22VogtSubstituted forSchärat 45'minutes
  • 21HübnerBooked at 90mins
  • 6Rudy
  • 3Kaderábek
  • 18AmiriBooked at 25minsSubstituted forSzalaiat 76'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 13Demirbay
  • 17Zuber
  • 27KramaricSubstituted forUthat 63'minutes
  • 14WagnerBooked at 60mins

Substitutes

  • 4Bicakcic
  • 5Schär
  • 8Polanski
  • 19Uth
  • 28Szalai
  • 30Ochs
  • 33Stolz
Referee:
Wolfgang Stark
Attendance:
39,633

Match Stats

Home TeamRB LeipzigAway TeamTSG Hoffenheim
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home14
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home17
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, RB Leipzig 2, 1899 Hoffenheim 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 2, 1899 Hoffenheim 1.

Davie Selke (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sebastian Rudy (1899 Hoffenheim).

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Rani Khedira replaces Timo Werner.

Booking

Davie Selke (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card.

Offside, RB Leipzig. Marvin Compper tries a through ball, but Davie Selke is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Diego Demme (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high. Assisted by Davie Selke following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Dominik Kaiser replaces Naby Keita.

Booking

Benjamin Hübner (1899 Hoffenheim) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Benjamin Hübner (1899 Hoffenheim).

Booking

Ádám Szalai (1899 Hoffenheim) is shown the yellow card.

Bernardo (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Uth (1899 Hoffenheim).

Foul by Bernardo (RB Leipzig).

Steven Zuber (1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, RB Leipzig. Marvin Compper tries a through ball, but Davie Selke is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.

Offside, RB Leipzig. Marcel Halstenberg tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Kerem Demirbay (1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Booking

Marvin Compper (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marvin Compper (RB Leipzig).

Mark Uth (1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, RB Leipzig. Diego Demme tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.

Offside, RB Leipzig. Marcel Halstenberg tries a through ball, but Davie Selke is caught offside.

Foul by Timo Werner (RB Leipzig).

Sebastian Rudy (1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! RB Leipzig 2, 1899 Hoffenheim 1. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Naby Keita.

Bernardo (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ádám Szalai (1899 Hoffenheim).

Substitution

Substitution, 1899 Hoffenheim. Ádám Szalai replaces Nadiem Amiri.

Foul by Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig).

Kerem Demirbay (1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Naby Keita (RB Leipzig).

Mark Uth (1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Niklas Süle (1899 Hoffenheim).

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Davie Selke replaces Yussuf Poulsen.

Willi Orban (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 28th January 2017

View all German Bundesliga scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Bayern Mun1814313145
2RB Leipzig1813322042
3Eintracht Frankfurt18954832
4TSG Hoffenheim1871011231
5Bor Dortmd178631730
6Hertha BSC17935630
71. FC Köln187831129
8Bayer Levkn18837327
9SC Freiburg17728-723
10Schalke18639121
11Mainz 0517638-421
12FC Augsburg18567-521
13VfL Wolfsburg18549-919
14B Gladbach18459-1217
15Werder Bremen184410-1616
16FC Ingolstadt184311-1215
17Hamburger SV183411-2013
18Darmstadt 98182313-249
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired