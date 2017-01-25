Juventus 2-1 AC Milan
European Football
Holders Juventus edged through to the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia with a 2-1 win over 10-man AC Milan.
The home side took the lead within the opening 10 minutes through Paulo Dybala, who fired home following Juan Cuadrado's clever flicked pass.
Miralem Pjanic's superb free-kick doubled their advantage before Carlos Bacca volleyed in for the visitors.
Milan's Manuel Locatelli was sent off for a second booking in the second half as Juventus held on for victory.
On-loan Everton forward Gerard Deulofeu came on to make his debut for the visitors and could have forced extra time, but his effort from close range was kept out by Juventus goalkeeper Neto.
Striker Mario Mandzukic twice missed the target with headers for the hosts, who will face Napoli in the last four.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 25Murara Neto
- 15Barzagli
- 19BonucciBooked at 68mins
- 24Rugani
- 22Asamoah
- 5PjanicBooked at 30mins
- 6Khedira
- 7Cuadrado
- 21DybalaSubstituted forAlex Sandroat 67'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 17MandzukicBooked at 44mins
- 9Higuaín
Substitutes
- 3Chiellini
- 11Hernanes
- 12Alex Sandro
- 14Mattiello
- 20Pjaca
- 23Dani Alves
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 27Sturaro
- 28Rincón
- 32Audero
- 42Del Favero
- 45Muratore
Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 20AbateSubstituted forPasalicat 64'minutes
- 17ZapataBooked at 74mins
- 13Romagnoli
- 31AntonelliBooked at 72mins
- 33KuckaBooked at 20mins
- 73LocatelliBooked at 54mins
- 91BertolacciSubstituted forHondaat 90+1'minutes
- 8Fernández Saez
- 70BaccaSubstituted forDeulofeuat 80'minutes
- 5Bonaventura
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 7Deulofeu
- 9Lapadula
- 10Honda
- 14Fernández
- 15Gómez
- 16Poli
- 21Vangioni
- 23Sosa
- 29Paletta
- 30Storari
- 80Pasalic
- Referee:
- Massimiliano Irrati
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away25