Juventus 2-1 AC Milan

Holders Juventus edged through to the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia with a 2-1 win over 10-man AC Milan.

The home side took the lead within the opening 10 minutes through Paulo Dybala, who fired home following Juan Cuadrado's clever flicked pass.

Miralem Pjanic's superb free-kick doubled their advantage before Carlos Bacca volleyed in for the visitors.

Milan's Manuel Locatelli was sent off for a second booking in the second half as Juventus held on for victory.

On-loan Everton forward Gerard Deulofeu came on to make his debut for the visitors and could have forced extra time, but his effort from close range was kept out by Juventus goalkeeper Neto.

Striker Mario Mandzukic twice missed the target with headers for the hosts, who will face Napoli in the last four.