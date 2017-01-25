Celta Vigo 2-2 Real Madrid (4-3 agg)
Celta Vigo stunned La Liga leaders Real Madrid to reach the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey with a 2-2 draw, 4-3 on aggregate.
The hosts went ahead on the stroke of half-time when away defender Danilo converted the ball into his own net.
Cristiano Ronaldo got the visitors back into the tie with a brilliant free-kick, before Daniel Wass drilled in a low finish for Celta.
Lucas Vazquez headed in Real's second but it was not enough.
Zinedine Zidane's side saw their 40-match unbeaten run brought to an end by Sevilla earlier in January. They have now won just once in their past five games in all competitions.
"We played a good match but in the end it wasn't possible to advance,'' said Zidane. "We are disappointed, but we have to keep working and focus on the competitions we can still win."
Real have also failed to reach the last four of the competition for the past three years, following defeat by Atletico Madrid in the last 16 in 2015 and being expelled for fielding an ineligible player last year.
Atletico made the semi-finals after a 2-2 draw against Eibar, progressing 5-2 on aggregate, and were joined by Alaves after their 2-0 aggregate win over second division side Alcorcon.
Barcelona, the holders of the competition, will be looking to make it through to the second leg on Thursday, when they face Real Sociedad. Luis Enrique's side won the first leg 1-0.
Line-ups
Celta Vigo
- 1Álvarez
- 2MalloBooked at 35mins
- 22Cabral
- 24Roncaglia
- 19Castro OttoBooked at 72mins
- 5Díaz
- 6Radoja
- 18WassBooked at 54minsSubstituted forGómezat 88'minutes
- 10Iago AspasSubstituted forFontàs Pratat 90+3'minutes
- 9GuidettiSubstituted forSánchez Ruizat 84'minutes
- 7Bongonda
Substitutes
- 3Fontàs Prat
- 11Sisto
- 16Sánchez Ruiz
- 20Gómez
- 25Rossi
- 27Villar
- 28Diop Gueye
Real Madrid
- 13Casilla
- 23DaniloBooked at 75mins
- 4Ramos
- 14CasemiroSubstituted forMarianoat 89'minutes
- 6Nacho
- 22IscoSubstituted forMorataat 80'minutes
- 16Kovacic
- 8Kroos
- 20AsensioSubstituted forVázquezat 76'minutes
- 7Ronaldo
- 9Benzema
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 15Fábio Coentrão
- 17Vázquez
- 18Mariano
- 21Morata
- 29Zidane
- 32Hakimi
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
- Attendance:
- 23,491
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away10