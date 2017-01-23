Ryan Mason: Hull City midfielder talking again after fracturing skull

Ryan Mason is Hull City's club-record signing, arriving from Tottenham last August for an undisclosed fee

Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason is conscious and has been speaking about the incident in which he fractured his skull during Sunday's game at Chelsea, the club said in a statement.

Mason, 25, clashed heads with Blues defender Gary Cahill 13 minutes into the Premier League match.

He was taken to St Mary's Hospital in London, where he had surgery.

"Ryan and his family have been extremely touched by the overwhelming support," added the statement.

"They would very much like to thank all of those who have posted such positive comments both on social media and in the press over the last 24 hours."

Hull added Mason would continue to be monitored at the hospital "over the coming days".

Tigers captain Michael Dawson, club doctor Mark Waller, head of medical Rob Price and club secretary Matt Wild visited Mason in hospital on Monday.

Cahill, Chelsea captain John Terry and assistant manager Steve Holland had visited on Sunday to check on Mason's well-being, and spent time with his family.

Mason, Hull's record signing, fractured his skull as he attempted to head the ball clear of his own box following a cross from Pedro.

He got to the ball a split second before Cahill, who was already committed to his attempted header, and the pair collided.

Both players spent a lengthy period receiving treatment, though Cahill was able to continue.

Mason joined Hull from Tottenham last August for a club-record undisclosed fee.

He has scored one goal in 16 Premier League appearances for the Tigers.

Prior to his move, he made 53 top-flight appearances for Tottenham, and had loan spells at Yeovil, Doncaster, Millwall, Lorient and Swindon.

Hull lost Sunday's game 2-0 as goals from Diego Costa and Cahill gave Chelsea a victory that took them eight points clear at the top.

Head traumas and the damage they can cause

When head trauma happens, doctors are obviously concerned about how much damage there might be to the brain.

Some skull fractures need little or no treatment and will heal by themselves with time. Others need urgent treatment.

Any bits of bone that have been pressed inwards can be removed and returned to their correct position. If necessary, metal wire or mesh may be used to reconnect the pieces.

Once the bone is back in place, it should heal.

Source: NHS Choices

'Lessons appear to have been learned'

Peter McCabe, chief executive of brain injury association Headway, said the reaction of the medical teams was "exemplary".

McCabe, who was at Stamford Bridge, added: "Headway has been critical of the way in which head injuries have been treated in many high-profile football incidents in recent years, but it is positive to see that lessons appear to have been learned."