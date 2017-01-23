Christian Burgess: Portsmouth defender answers tweet to train under-12s

Skilfull Soccer Youth Under-12s with their unexpected coach on Saturday morning, Portsmouth defender Christian Burgess

A youth football club had an unexpected guest coach after Portsmouth's League Two trip to Crawley on Saturday was postponed because of a frozen pitch.

Central defender Christian Burgess, 25, tweeted he was at a loose end and did not know what to do with his day.

Will Chitty, under-12s coach for Skilful Soccer Youth, replied and suggested he helped with training.

Burgess answered and turned up to run a session for the team, before answering questions and posing for pictures.

Within the hour, Burgess arrived and helped run the under-12s session

"When I tweeted Christian, I didn't think anything would come of it," Chitty, coach of Skilful Soccer Youth in Portsmouth, told BBC Radio Solent.

"I hadn't seen his initial reply that he was actually coming as I'd started the training session. Then about 30 minutes in, I was genuinely surprised to see he was there on the touchline asking for me.

"We had a quick chat and I asked if he could run something similar to what they do at Portsmouth.

"The lads absolutely loved it and started asking him questions like 'do you earn £50m and who's your favourite player?

"He was there for about an hour in all. He put on a session, watched them play a game and then stayed to pose for some pictures after."

Former Middlesbrough trainee Burgess has been with Portsmouth since July 2015 after moving from Peterborough.