Cardiff City: 'Pressure all on Brighton' - Warnock

Neil Warnock succeeded Brighton head coach Paul Trollope at Cardiff in October, 2016

Manager Neil Warnock believes the pressure will all be on promotion-chasers Brighton & Hove Albion and Reading when Cardiff City travel to them in their next two games.

Cardiff, who lie 16th in the Championship, travel to Brighton on Tuesday and Reading on Saturday.

The second-placed Seagulls will climb above leaders Newcastle United if they beat the Bluebirds.

"I don't worry about your Brightons and your Readings," said Warnock.

"And that's because we'll give them a good game - are you with me?

"The pressure's all on those teams."

Rhys Healey scored Cardiff's winner against Burton on Saturday while Brighton saw off Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 on Friday night.

Warnock says Brighton's fans will expect their team to win.

He said: "The pressure was on us on Saturday because we had to win the game.

"It will be a great crowd (at Brighton) won't it? And they'll just expect to beat us, won't they, really? As will Reading.

"And I'm usually lucky at Reading."

Tuesday's game at Brighton was rearranged after the clubs' initial attempt to play each other on 30 December was ruined by fog.