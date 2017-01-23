BBC Sport - Norway 1-0 England: Unbeaten run ended in Spain

Norway end England's unbeaten run

England's 10-match unbeaten run is ended by Norway with a 1-0 defeat in La Manga, Spain with Ada Hegerberg heading home the winner from sister Andrine's free-kick.

