Papy Djilobodji: Sunderland defender charged with violent conduct by FA

Darren Fletcher, left, and Papy Djilobodji, right, clashed towards the end of Saturday's game at the Hawthorns

Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association for an incident involving West Brom's Darren Fletcher on Saturday.

The Senegalese's arm appeared to make contact with Fletcher's face in the 86th minute of his side's 2-0 defeat.

The incident was not seen by the match officials but was caught on video.

The FA said Djilobodji, 28, has until 18:00 GMT on Tuesday to reply to the charge.

As the former Chelsea player has been sent off once already this season - against Hull on 19 November - he would face a four-match ban if found guilty.

He would miss the home game against Tottenham on 31 January followed by Crystal Palace (away), Southampton (home) and Everton (away).

Sunderland are already without fellow centre-back Lamina Kone, who is away with Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ivory Coast will qualify for the quarter-finals in Gabon should they beat Morocco in their final group game on Tuesday.