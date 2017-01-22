Raheem Sterling: Man City winger should have dived for penalty - Yaya Toure

Media playback is not supported on this device Should Sterling have been awarded a penalty?

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling should have gone to ground to win a penalty during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Tottenham, says team-mate Yaya Toure.

City were leading 2-1 when Sterling went through on goal, but an apparent push by Spurs defender Kyle Walker was not spotted by referee Andre Marriner.

After the match, Walker admitted: "I wasn't going to get the ball."

And midfielder Toure said: "If you have a bit of experience like me, you'd maybe dive."

Media playback is not supported on this device Guardiola 'upset' but 'proud' of his players

Shortly after the collision between Walker and Sterling, Tottenham equalised through Son Heung-min and the draw meant City - who had led 2-0 - remained fifth in the Premier League table.

"It is two points going away," Ivory Coast international Toure added.

"Tottenham are fantastic. They play well, they are strong, they fight for every ball - but we deserved three points."

Asked about the Sterling incident, Toure said: "He's too honest, he wants to be proper in these sort of games. If the lad's like that, you can't tell him he's wrong.

"When you see it, he couldn't miss the goal - but Walker pushes him in the back.

"If the ref looks at the highlights as well he is going to feel something is unfair. We all do wrongs in life but this is difficult to take."