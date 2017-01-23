England v Sweden

Jordan Nobbs has scored three goals in 24 appearances for England

Vice-captain Jordan Nobbs says England can afford to lose matches early in the season, as they have time to improve for Euro 2017.

The Lionesses face Sweden in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday, three days after they lost 1-0 to Norway.

Women's Super League clubs returned to training two weeks ago, with the new season starting on 22 April.

"We know we're not at the peak of our ability right now", the Arsenal midfielder, 24, told BBC Sport.

"We still want to win and perform but at the moment becoming a better team is the most important thing."

Nobbs says there is plenty of time to turn fitness around before the European Championships, which start in July.

"We've not kicked a ball or played a 90-minute match for a long time," Nobbs said. "Sometimes our touch is going to be a little bit sloppy.

"We can afford to lose games at the moment but hopefully Sweden will be different".

Wednesday's Scandinavian opponents won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics and Nobbs says the team are aware of how dangerous Sweden can be.

"We can't take anything for granted when we play them", she added. "They're a very fit and strong side. A few of them play in our league so it'll be another big test for England."

England team news

Striker Danielle Carter has been ruled out of the match with a hamstring problem and has been replaced in the squad by Chelsea defender Hannah Blundell.

Goalkeepers: Sophie Baggaley (Birmingham City), Siobhan Chamberlain (Liverpool), Mary Earps (Reading), Carly Telford (Notts County).

Defenders: Laura Bassett (Notts County), Hannah Blundell (Chelsea), Gemma Bonner (Liverpool), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Gilly Flaherty (Chelsea), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Jo Potter (Notts County), Claire Rafferty (Chelsea), Alex Scott (Arsenal), Demi Stokes (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City), Jade Moore (Notts County), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Fara Williams (Arsenal).

Forwards: Karen Carney (Chelsea), Danielle Carter (Arsenal), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Gemma Davison (Chelsea), Toni Duggan (Manchester City), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Arsenal), Rachel Williams (Notts County), Ellen White (Notts County).