BBC Sport - Chelsea 2-0 Hull City: Diego Costa speculation is finished - Antonio Conte

Costa speculation is finished - Conte

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says he is pleased to "finish the speculation" linking Diego Costa to China after the Spainish striker scored on his return to the Chelsea team as they beat Hull City 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 2-0 Hull City

Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.

Top videos

Video

Costa speculation is finished - Conte

Video

Highlights: Murray's shock Australian Open exit

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Should Sterling have been awarded a penalty?

Video

I apologise, I should've shut up! - Wenger

Video

Rooney: Goals from the Man Utd record-breaker

Video

Brilliant shots from the 2017 Masters

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Championship Preview

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

O'Sullivan's incredible three-cushion escape

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Zverev deserved to win - Murray

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Tears as Brazil plane crash team play again

  • From the section News
Video

Is Perry's escape 'better than a 147'?

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Puel praises 'perfect' Southampton performance

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Girl with tennis racquet

Tennis Coaching For All
Running in Locke Park

Redcar Junior parkrun

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired