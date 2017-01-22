Scottish Cup fifth-round draw: Holders Hibs could face Hearts in cup

Holders Hibs knocked Hearts out the same stage last season

Holders Hibernian could face a trip across Edinburgh in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup after being drawn against Hearts or Raith Rovers.

Hearts host the Kirkcaldy side in their replay on Wednesday after a 1-1 draw.

Scottish champions Celtic host Inverness Caledonian Thistle in one of three all-Premiership ties.

Ross County entertain Aberdeen, while Partick Thistle travel to face St Johnstone, with Rangers hosting Championship side Greenock Morton.

Top-flight Hamilton Academical also face second-tier opposition and are away to Dunfermline Athletic.

Championship strugglers St Mirren's reward for their surprise win away to top-flight Dundee is a trip to Methil to face in-form League One side East Fife.

Two replays will decide who plays in the final tie.

The winner of the game at Hampden between League One side Queen's Park and Championship visitors Ayr United will host a team from League Two, with Clyde entertaining Stirling Albion.

On the way to beating Rangers in last season's final, Hibs defeated Hearts 1-0 in a replay after a 2-2 draw at the same fifth-round stage.

Scottish Cup fifth-round draw

Ayr United or Queen's Park v Stirling Albion or Clyde

Celtic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Dunfermline Athletic v Hamilton Academical

East Fife v St Mirren

Raith Rovers or Hearts v Hibernian

Rangers v Greenock Morton

Ross County v Aberdeen

St Johnstone v Partick Thistle

Ties to be played 11/12 February