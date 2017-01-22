BBC Sport - Arsenal 2-1 Burnley: Arsene Wenger apologises for being sent to the stands
I apologise, I should've shut up! - Wenger
- From the section Football
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger apologises for losing his control when he was sent to the stands in his side's dramatic 2-1 win over Burnley at the Emirates Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 2-1 Burnley
Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
