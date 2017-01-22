BBC Sport - Southampton 3-0 Leicester: Claudio Ranieri: The performance was my fault
The performance was my fault - Ranieri
- From the section Football
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri blames himself for his side's first half performance and feels his players "didn't understand" his idea's in Leicester's 3-0 defeat away at Southampton.
MATCH REPORT: Southampton 3-0 Leicester City
Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, 22:00 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired