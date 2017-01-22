BBC Sport - Chelsea 2-0 Hull: Marco Silva eager to improve Hull squad

Silva eager to improve Hull squad

Hull manager Marco Silva is eager to improve his squad in the transfer window following a 2-0 defeat away at Chelsea in the Premier League.

MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 2-0 Hull

Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.

Top videos

Video

Silva eager to improve Hull squad

Video

Highlights: Murray's shock Australian Open exit

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Should Sterling have been awarded a penalty?

Video

I apologise, I should've shut up! - Wenger

Video

Rooney: Goals from the Man Utd record-breaker

Video

Brilliant shots from the 2017 Masters

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Costa speculation is finished - Conte

Video

Championship Preview

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

O'Sullivan's incredible three-cushion escape

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Zverev deserved to win - Murray

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Tears as Brazil plane crash team play again

  • From the section News
Video

Is Perry's escape 'better than a 147'?

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Puel praises 'perfect' Southampton performance

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Girl with tennis racquet

Tennis Coaching For All
Running in Locke Park

Redcar Junior parkrun

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired