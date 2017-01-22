BBC Sport - Chelsea 2-0 Hull: Marco Silva eager to improve Hull squad
Silva eager to improve Hull squad
- From the section Football
Hull manager Marco Silva is eager to improve his squad in the transfer window following a 2-0 defeat away at Chelsea in the Premier League.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 2-0 Hull
Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired