BBC Sport - Arsenal 2-1 Burnley: Sean Dyche disappointed by 'obvious offside'

Dyche disappointed by 'obvious offside'

Sean Dyche feels that Burnley were let down by the officials after his side lost 2-1 to Arsenal at the Emirates when Alexis Sanchez's converted a 98th-minute penalty in injury time.

MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 2-1 Burnley

Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.

Top videos

Video

Dyche disappointed by 'obvious offside'

Video

Should Sterling have been awarded a penalty?

Video

Masters 2017: What is your shot of the tournament?

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Rooney: Goals from the Man Utd record-breaker

Video

I apologise, I should've shut up! - Wenger

Video

O'Sullivan's incredible three-cushion escape

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Zverev deserved to win - Murray

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Tears as Brazil plane crash team play again

  • From the section News
Video

Is Perry's escape 'better than a 147'?

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Puel praises 'perfect' Southampton performance

Video

The performance was my fault - Ranieri

Video

Guardiola 'upset' but 'proud' of his players

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Girl with tennis racquet

Tennis Coaching For All
Running in Locke Park

Redcar Junior parkrun

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired