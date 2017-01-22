BBC Sport - Arsenal 2-1 Burnley: Sean Dyche disappointed by 'obvious offside'
Dyche disappointed by 'obvious offside'
Sean Dyche feels that Burnley were let down by the officials after his side lost 2-1 to Arsenal at the Emirates when Alexis Sanchez's converted a 98th-minute penalty in injury time.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 2-1 Burnley
