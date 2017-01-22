BBC Sport - Southampton 3-0 Leicester: Claude Puel praises 'perfect' Southampton performance
Puel praises 'perfect' Southampton performance
- From the section Football
Southampton boss Claude Puel praises his team's "perfect" performance following a 3-0 win against Leicester at St Mary's.
MATCH REPORT: Southampton 3-0 Leicester
Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, 22:00 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
