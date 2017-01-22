Swansea City: Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente expecting to stay at club

Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente have scored 15 goals between them for Swansea this season

Swansea City's goalscorers at Anfield Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente say they expect to stay at the club.

Spain international Llorente scored twice and Icelander Sigurdsson claimed the winner as they beat Liverpool 3-2.

Both have been linked with other clubs, but say they are not looking to move.

"I'm really happy here and I only want to play and score more goals," Llorente commented, while Sigurdsson said he paid no attention to media speculation about his future.

Asked if he would still be at Swansea after the January transfer window, Iceland international Sigurdsson said: "Yeah, unless something unbelievable changes which is not down to me.

"Of course I'm really happy here and I don't want to get relegated so I'll do my best to help the team.

"There's things written in the papers but I don't pay too much attention to it if I'm going or staying. As long as I'm here I'll do my best for the team and that's what I've always tried to do."

Swansea's first ever win at Anfield lifted them out of the Premier League relegation zone, having started the day bottom of the table.

It was the team's first victory since head coach Paul Clement took over on 3 January following the sacking of Bob Bradley.

Llorente has scored eight Premier League goals since joining Swansea in the summer of 2016 - with seven of those coming in his past 11 appearances.

He had been linked with league leaders Chelsea, having played under Blues boss Antonio Conte at Juventus.

Sigurdsson has contributed seven goals from midfield this season and has previously been linked with Everton, though it is not thought the Toffees are bidding for him in the current transfer window.

"At the moment I'm just here to do my job and that's to help the team to win games, and that's all I've been doing for the last few months," added Sigurdsson.