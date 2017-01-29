Egypt 1-0 Morocco

Egypt are the most successful side in the competition's history with seven titles

Egypt knocked out Morocco to reach the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals as substitute Mahmoud Abdel-Moneim prodded home a dramatic 89th-minute winner.

Mohammed Salah had twice been denied by Munir Mohamedi, but prior to the goal Morocco missed a host of good chances.

Aziz Bouhaddouz failed to connect with a cross from two yards out, before seeing a header deflected just wide.

And Morocco defender Romain Saiss and midfielder Mbark Boussoufa were both denied by the crossbar.

Egypt go on to play Burkina Faso, who beat Tunisia 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday.

In Sunday's other quarter-final, Ghana beat DR Congo 2-1 to set up a meeting with Cameroon, who knocked out Senegal.

