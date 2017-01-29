Match ends, Egypt 1, Morocco 0.
Egypt 1-0 Morocco
Egypt knocked out Morocco to reach the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals as substitute Mahmoud Abdel-Moneim prodded home a dramatic 89th-minute winner.
Mohammed Salah had twice been denied by Munir Mohamedi, but prior to the goal Morocco missed a host of good chances.
Aziz Bouhaddouz failed to connect with a cross from two yards out, before seeing a header deflected just wide.
And Morocco defender Romain Saiss and midfielder Mbark Boussoufa were both denied by the crossbar.
Egypt go on to play Burkina Faso, who beat Tunisia 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday.
In Sunday's other quarter-final, Ghana beat DR Congo 2-1 to set up a meeting with Cameroon, who knocked out Senegal.
Line-ups
Egypt
- 1El Hadary
- 3Elmohamady
- 2Gabr Mossad
- 6Hegazy
- 15HafezSubstituted forAbdel-Moneimat 63'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 8El Said HamedBooked at 13minsSubstituted forSaad Aliat 90+3'minutes
- 7Ahmed Ibrahim
- 10Salah
- 19El Said
- 21Hassan
- 18MohsenSubstituted forHassanat 43'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Sayed Gaber
- 5Mohamed Gad
- 9Hassan
- 11Abdel-Moneim
- 12Abdallah Duiedar
- 13Shafy
- 14Sobhi
- 16Ekramy Ahmed
- 20Saad Ali
- 22Warda
Morocco
- 12Mohan Mohamedi
- 5Benatia
- 4da Costa
- 6SaissSubstituted forAliouiat 90+2'minutes
- 17Dirar
- 14Boussoufa
- 8El Ahmadi
- 2Mendyl
- 11Fajr
- 7En-Nesyri
- 20BouhaddouzSubstituted forEl Kaddouriat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bounou
- 3Chafik
- 9El-Arabi
- 10Rherras
- 13Boutaib
- 15Ait Bennasser
- 16El Kaddouri
- 18Atouchi
- 19Obbadi
- 21Carcela-González
- 22El Kharroubi
- 23Alioui
- Referee:
- Eric Otogo-Castane
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away30
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Egypt 1, Morocco 0.
Attempt missed. Faycal Fajr (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Ali Gabr (Egypt).
Omar El Kaddouri (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Rachid Alioui (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Karim El Ahmadi.
Substitution
Substitution, Egypt. Saad Samir replaces Tarek Hamed.
Foul by Kahraba (Egypt).
Nabil Dirar (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Morocco. Rachid Alioui replaces Romain Saiss.
Hand ball by Mbark Boussoufa (Morocco).
Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Ali Gabr.
Goal!
Goal! Egypt 1, Morocco 0. Kahraba (Egypt) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ahmed Hassan following a corner.
Attempt missed. Kahraba (Egypt) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Abdallah El Said with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Medhi Benatia.
Ahmed Hassan (Egypt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Manuel da Costa (Morocco).
Ahmed Fathy (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Manuel da Costa (Morocco).
Ahmed Hassan (Egypt) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Medhi Benatia (Morocco).
Mohamed Salah (Egypt) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Romain Saiss (Morocco).
Substitution
Substitution, Morocco. Omar El Kaddouri replaces Aziz Bouhaddouz.
Foul by Trezeguet (Egypt).
Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Munir.
Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Egypt) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Abdallah El Said.
Kahraba (Egypt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Manuel da Costa (Morocco).
Attempt saved. Aziz Bouhaddouz (Morocco) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hamza Mendyl with a cross.
Booking
Kahraba (Egypt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kahraba (Egypt).
Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Essam El Hadary (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aziz Bouhaddouz (Morocco).
Foul by Ahmed Fathy (Egypt).
Aziz Bouhaddouz (Morocco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Aziz Bouhaddouz (Morocco) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nabil Dirar with a cross.
Attempt missed. Manuel da Costa (Morocco) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mbark Boussoufa following a set piece situation.