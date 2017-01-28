DR Congo v Ghana

BBC coverage

How to follow: Text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Congo DR 1 Matampi

2 Issama Mpeko

18 Bokadi

5 Tisserand

13 Lomalisa Mutambala

15 Mulumba Booked at 16mins

22 Mbemba

21 Mubele

8 M'Poku

6 Kabananga

9 Mbokani Substitutes 3 N'Sakala

7 Mulumbu

10 Kebano

11 Botaka

12 Bolingi

16 Kudimbana

17 Bakambu

19 Bokila

23 Kiassumbua Ghana 1 Brimah

23 Afful

18 Amartey

21 Boye

22 Acheampong

6 Acquah

11 Wakaso

7 Atsu

5 Partey

10 Ayew

9 J Ayew Substitutes 2 Yiadom

3 Gyan

4 Mensah

8 Badu

12 Ofori

13 Assifuah

14 Tekpetey

15 Ofori

16 Dauda

19 Gyimah

20 Tetteh Referee : Bernard Camille Match Stats Home Team Congo DR Away Team Ghana Possession Home 48% Away 52% Shots Home 10 Away 2 Shots on Target Home 2 Away 0 Corners Home 2 Away 3 Fouls Home 11 Away 10 Live Text Half Time First Half ends, Congo DR 0, Ghana 0. Attempt missed. Chancel Mbemba (Congo DR) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Paul-José M'Poku with a cross following a set piece situation. Foul by Mubarak Wakaso (Ghana). Paul-José M'Poku (Congo DR) wins a free kick on the right wing. Afriyie Acquah (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Paul-José M'Poku (Congo DR). Afriyie Acquah (Ghana) wins a free kick on the right wing. Foul by Dieumerci Mbokani (Congo DR). Thomas Partey (Ghana) wins a free kick on the right wing. Foul by Chancel Mbemba (Congo DR). Attempt saved. Dieumerci Mbokani (Congo DR) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul-José M'Poku. Attempt missed. Dieumerci Mbokani (Congo DR) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Paul-José M'Poku. Foul by Afriyie Acquah (Ghana). Paul-José M'Poku (Congo DR) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt missed. Dieumerci Mbokani (Congo DR) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Attempt blocked. Joyce Lomalisa Mutambala (Congo DR) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Foul by Frank Acheampong (Ghana). Paul-José M'Poku (Congo DR) wins a free kick on the left wing. Corner, Congo DR. Conceded by Christian Atsu. Foul by Daniel Amartey (Ghana). Dieumerci Mbokani (Congo DR) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Afriyie Acquah (Ghana). Paul-José M'Poku (Congo DR) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt missed. Merveille Bope Bokadi (Congo DR) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Chancel Mbemba with a headed pass. Attempt blocked. Paul-José M'Poku (Congo DR) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rémi Mulumba. Corner, Congo DR. Conceded by John Boye. Foul by Afriyie Acquah (Ghana). Paul-José M'Poku (Congo DR) wins a free kick in the attacking half. André Ayew (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Paul-José M'Poku (Congo DR). André Ayew (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Paul-José M'Poku (Congo DR). Delay over. They are ready to continue. Delay in match (Ghana). Attempt missed. Junior Kabananga (Congo DR) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dieumerci Mbokani. Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Junior Kabananga. Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Merveille Bope Bokadi. John Boye (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Firmin Ndombe Mubele (Congo DR). Foul by Mubarak Wakaso (Ghana). Show more updates goal

MATCH PREVIEW

DR Congo are battling to get several players ready in time for their Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final against Ghana on Sunday.

The latest player on their injury list is Chancel Mbemba, who joined the queue to the treatment room after hurting his knee in the 3-1 win over Togo on Tuesday.

"He felt it quite early in the match, he carried on but if he doesn't improve we will not be able to use him against the Ghanaians," said coach Florent Ibenge.

However, Mbemba did manage to train on Saturday.

Jordan Ikoko and Gabriel Zakuani are improving slowly, and have a 50% chance of playing.

But Birmingham City's Jacques Maghoma is definitely out.

The Congolese fans have been magnificent in Gabon, creating a presence that has lifted their team, and Ibenge is eager to give them more to happy about.

"Football, music and religion, that's the Congo," he said. "We have a population that has gone through difficult times and at the moment football gives them joy.

"I am happy because the whole country is happy. And this little piece of happiness, you cannot imagine how good it feels."

Wake-up call

Ghana are expected to have captain Asamoah Gyan available after fears were eased over the striker's fitness, following an injury he suffered against Egypt on Wednesday,

But the Black Stars' preparations have been hit by travel delays that mean they arrived in Oyem only on Friday.

Coach Grant is hoping for a more suitable playing surface in Oyem than they had to deal with in Port-Gentil during the group stage.

"I hope the pitch is better than there because it was not good for everybody," Grant said.

The Israeli also sounded a warning to his team not to be complacent.

"Two giants, in my opinion, in Ivory Coast and Algeria, are out of the way so it's a good wake-up call to all the people that think they are a big team and that it's enough," Grant said.

"It's not enough. You need to prove it on the pitch."