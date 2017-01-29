Celtic 4-0 Heart of Midlothian

Callum McGregor celebrates after giving Celtic the lead

Celtic dispatched Hearts to extend their unbeaten domestic run under Brendan Rodgers to 27 matches, breaking the 50-year-old record set by the Lisbon Lions.

Callum McGregor put Celtic ahead after being played in by Scott Sinclair, before the ex-Swansea man doubled the lead after the break.

The excellent Kieran Tierney teed up Patrick Roberts to make it 3-0.

Sinclair scored from the spot late on to round off a comfortable victory.

Celtic's dominance under Rodgers has been almost total, with only two points dropped in the entire league campaign to date.

Those dropped points came courtesy of a last-minute equaliser from Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Alex Fisher on 18 September. It is now 17 straight league wins since then for the champions.

McGregor answers late call

Celtic were missing some amount of firepower, with Moussa Dembele ruled out because of a knee injury and Leigh Griffiths missing with a sore calf. Stuart Armstrong didn't make it either, even though he was named in the starting line-up. The midfielder suffered a recurrence of a calf problem in the warm-up and was replaced by McGregor.

He was not a bad deputy as it turned out. It was McGregor's goal, after half an hour, that sent Celtic on their way to a record.

The goal was clinical, with Celtic taking advantage of the softness in the Hearts defence. Sinclair had begun as an emergency centre-forward but soon moved to his usual spot wide on the left - and it was from there that he created it. He cut through a gap with ease and then picked out the on-rushing McGregor, who beat Jack Hamilton with a shot that went in off the inside of his left-hand post.

New Celtic signing Eboue Kouassi was introduced to the fans at half-time

Hearts living off scraps

In the absence of Arnaud Djoum, Faycal Rherras - at the Africa Cup of Nations - and the injured Callum Paterson, Ian Cathro is throwing new players into his team on a weekly basis.

Mohammed Choulay was the latest to make a debut, off the bench, and there are more players to follow, it seems. They are needed - in all areas.

Hearts did not raise much of a gallop in the opening half. The only time they created a frisson of excitement for their supporters was when Celtic gifted them possession, which happened a number of times. Craig Gordon, a much-talked about goalkeeper, was guilty twice and had Hearts had any composure they might have made the Chelsea target suffer. They didn't.

They looked vulnerable at the back - John Souttar had a poor day, which got worse as he was carried off on a stretcher a few minutes from the end. They had little presence in the middle of the park and nothing to speak of up front. Having sold Igor Rossi and Alim Ozturk, they will wait anxiously for news of Souttar's injury.

Celtic could have made it two but James Forrest was denied by a fine covering tackle by Liam Smith. Hearts then, finally, found something when Martin forced a save from Gordon. That was it for them. They were over-run from that point on.

Scott Sinclair makes it 4-0 from the penalty spot, his 15th goal of the season

Celtic finish with a flourish

Rodgers' team were unimpressive for the first hour, operating in third gear, which was still good enough to control the game. They raised their tempo later on, not long after that minor scare from Martin.

And it was Tierney who took hold of things, pinging in a low cross form the left which Aaron Hughes failed badly to deal with. Sinclair slid in to score the second. Minutes later, from a clever Liam Henderson ball, Tierney cut it back to Roberts for the third.

When Lennard Sowah took down substitute Jack Aitchison in the dying minutes, Sinclair made it four from the penalty spot. Even without their two principal attackers, and not hitting their straps the way we know they can, Celtic swatted Hearts aside. That's two wins in eight for Cathro now. Another sobering lesson for the new Hearts manager.