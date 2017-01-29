FA Cup - Fourth Round
Millwall1Watford0

Millwall 1-0 Watford

Millwall created several chances to score against Premier League Watford
Millwall were beaten FA Cup finalists in 2004

Steve Morison sent League One Millwall into the last 16 of the FA Cup as his 85th-minute volley knocked out Premier League Watford.

Morison got on the end of Shane Ferguson's cross to fire through the legs of Heurelho Gomes.

It was no more than Millwall deserved - they hit the bar through Lee Gregory after just 17 seconds and forced two fine saves from Gomes.

Watford, semi-finalists last season, had just one shot on target.

Gomes kept out volleys from both Gregory and Morison, before the latter struck to send Millwall into the fifth round.

Reaction from all of Sunday's FA Cup ties

More to follow

Line-ups

Millwall

  • 1Archer
  • 2Cummings
  • 17Webster
  • 24Cooper
  • 5Craig
  • 10OnyedinmaSubstituted forWallaceat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Thompson
  • 6Williams
  • 22O'BrienSubstituted forFergusonat 71'minutes
  • 9GregorySubstituted forAbdouat 90+5'minutes
  • 20Morison

Substitutes

  • 3J Martin
  • 7Worrall
  • 12Romeo
  • 14Wallace
  • 18Ferguson
  • 26Abdou
  • 31King

Watford

  • 30PantilimonSubstituted forGomesat 42'minutes
  • 4Kaboul
  • 6Mariappa
  • 3BritosBooked at 66mins
  • 26Dja DjédjéSubstituted forJanmaatat 69'minutes
  • 16DoucouréBooked at 90mins
  • 23Watson
  • 17Guédioura
  • 32MasonBooked at 81mins
  • 33Okaka
  • 19SinclairSubstituted forDeeneyat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Gomes
  • 5Prödl
  • 8Cleverley
  • 9Deeney
  • 15Cathcart
  • 22Janmaat
  • 29Capoue
Referee:
Martin Atkinson
Attendance:
9,772

Match Stats

Home TeamMillwallAway TeamWatford
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home13
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Millwall 1, Watford 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Millwall 1, Watford 0.

Booking

Jed Wallace (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Miguel Britos (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jed Wallace (Millwall).

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Nadjim Abdou replaces Lee Gregory.

Attempt blocked. Miguel Britos (Watford) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adlène Guédioura with a cross.

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Byron Webster.

Attempt blocked. Troy Deeney (Watford) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

Miguel Britos (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steve Morison (Millwall).

Booking

Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford).

Jed Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Troy Deeney (Watford) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ben Watson with a headed pass.

Adlène Guédioura (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ben Thompson (Millwall).

Attempt saved. Jed Wallace (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Byron Webster.

Hand ball by Byron Webster (Millwall).

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Adrian Mariappa.

Foul by Brandon Mason (Watford).

Jed Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Millwall 1, Watford 0. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Shane Ferguson with a cross.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Brandon Mason.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Adrian Mariappa.

Attempt saved. Steve Morison (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Brandon Mason (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Brandon Mason (Watford).

Jed Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Troy Deeney (Watford).

Byron Webster (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Watford. Troy Deeney replaces Jerome Sinclair.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Jed Wallace replaces Fred Onyedinma.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Shane Ferguson replaces Aiden O'Brien.

Substitution

Substitution, Watford. Daryl Janmaat replaces Brice Dja Djédjé.

Brandon Mason (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fred Onyedinma (Millwall).

Attempt blocked. Ben Thompson (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Heurelho Gomes.

Booking

Miguel Britos (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

