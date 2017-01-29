Match ends, Millwall 1, Watford 0.
Millwall 1-0 Watford
Steve Morison sent League One Millwall into the last 16 of the FA Cup as his 85th-minute volley knocked out Premier League Watford.
Morison got on the end of Shane Ferguson's cross to fire through the legs of Heurelho Gomes.
It was no more than Millwall deserved - they hit the bar through Lee Gregory after just 17 seconds and forced two fine saves from Gomes.
Watford, semi-finalists last season, had just one shot on target.
Gomes kept out volleys from both Gregory and Morison, before the latter struck to send Millwall into the fifth round.
Line-ups
Millwall
- 1Archer
- 2Cummings
- 17Webster
- 24Cooper
- 5Craig
- 10OnyedinmaSubstituted forWallaceat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8Thompson
- 6Williams
- 22O'BrienSubstituted forFergusonat 71'minutes
- 9GregorySubstituted forAbdouat 90+5'minutes
- 20Morison
Substitutes
- 3J Martin
- 7Worrall
- 12Romeo
- 14Wallace
- 18Ferguson
- 26Abdou
- 31King
Watford
- 30PantilimonSubstituted forGomesat 42'minutes
- 4Kaboul
- 6Mariappa
- 3BritosBooked at 66mins
- 26Dja DjédjéSubstituted forJanmaatat 69'minutes
- 16DoucouréBooked at 90mins
- 23Watson
- 17Guédioura
- 32MasonBooked at 81mins
- 33Okaka
- 19SinclairSubstituted forDeeneyat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gomes
- 5Prödl
- 8Cleverley
- 9Deeney
- 15Cathcart
- 22Janmaat
- 29Capoue
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
- Attendance:
- 9,772
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Millwall 1, Watford 0.
Booking
Jed Wallace (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Miguel Britos (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jed Wallace (Millwall).
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Nadjim Abdou replaces Lee Gregory.
Attempt blocked. Miguel Britos (Watford) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adlène Guédioura with a cross.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Byron Webster.
Attempt blocked. Troy Deeney (Watford) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Miguel Britos (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steve Morison (Millwall).
Booking
Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford).
Jed Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Troy Deeney (Watford) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ben Watson with a headed pass.
Adlène Guédioura (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ben Thompson (Millwall).
Attempt saved. Jed Wallace (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Byron Webster.
Hand ball by Byron Webster (Millwall).
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Adrian Mariappa.
Foul by Brandon Mason (Watford).
Jed Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Millwall 1, Watford 0. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Shane Ferguson with a cross.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Brandon Mason.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Adrian Mariappa.
Attempt saved. Steve Morison (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Brandon Mason (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Brandon Mason (Watford).
Jed Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Troy Deeney (Watford).
Byron Webster (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Troy Deeney replaces Jerome Sinclair.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Jed Wallace replaces Fred Onyedinma.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Shane Ferguson replaces Aiden O'Brien.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Daryl Janmaat replaces Brice Dja Djédjé.
Brandon Mason (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fred Onyedinma (Millwall).
Attempt blocked. Ben Thompson (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Heurelho Gomes.
Booking
Miguel Britos (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.