Millwall 1-0 Watford

Millwall were beaten FA Cup finalists in 2004

Steve Morison sent League One Millwall into the last 16 of the FA Cup as his 85th-minute volley knocked out Premier League Watford.

Morison got on the end of Shane Ferguson's cross to fire through the legs of Heurelho Gomes.

It was no more than Millwall deserved - they hit the bar through Lee Gregory after just 17 seconds and forced two fine saves from Gomes.

Watford, semi-finalists last season, had just one shot on target.

Gomes kept out volleys from both Gregory and Morison, before the latter struck to send Millwall into the fifth round.

