Sutton United 1-0 Leeds United

Sutton were promoted as National League South champions last season

Sutton United pulled off one of the biggest shocks of this season's FA Cup with a fourth-round win over Leeds, a team 83 league places above them.

Jamie Collins' second-half penalty sent the National League side through to Monday's draw with a deserved victory over Championship opposition.

Sutton, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, dominated the first half, when Roarie Deacon had a goal controversially ruled out for offside.

Leeds had Liam Cooper sent off late on.

Paul Doswell's side, 16th in England's fifth tier, secured a famous win in front of a sell-out crowd on their artificial pitch at Gander Green Lane.

After National League leaders Lincoln beat Brighton 3-1 on Saturday, there are now two non-league teams in the FA Cup's last 16.

Much-changed Leeds suffer upset

Garry Monk made 10 changes to the Leeds side who beat Nottingham Forest in their last Championship game, and saw his players struggle.

The only clear opening they created fell to Stuart Dallas, who was denied by a Ross Worner save when played through on goal in the first half.

Deacon, who scored four goals in Sutton's run to round four, twice forced Leeds keeper Marco Silvestri into spectacular saves from range, and saw a goal disallowed.

When Deacon ran on to a long ball over the top via a Maxime Biamou flick, he appeared to be level with the Leeds defence, and only realised the assistant referee's flag had gone up after smashing home on his left foot.

Monk gave a debut in the second half to 18-year-old forward Mallik Wilks, whose brother was shot dead outside a barber's shop in Leeds on Thursday.

Sutton's route to round five

Round four: Leeds (h) W1-0

Round three (replay): AFC Wimbledon (a) W3-1

Round three: AFC Wimbledon (h) D0-0

Round two: Cheltenham (h) W2-1

Round one: Dartford (a) W6-3

Fourth qualifying round: Forest Green (h) W2-1

The history-makers

Media playback is not supported on this device Collins penalty puts non-league Sutton ahead

In January 1989, Sutton achieved arguably one of the greatest upsets in FA Cup history with a third-round victory over Coventry, who had won the competition 20 months before.

The famous run ended at the next step however, with an 8-0 defeat by Norwich at Carrow Road.

After the whistle on Sunday, the home fans poured on to the pitch in wild celebration as their side reached the fifth round for the first time.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City are among those waiting for Monday's draw, and Sutton's Collins is hoping to meet a Premier League side next.

After sending Leeds keeper Silvestri the wrong way with his penalty he said: "The manager always tells me to go high but I hit it low and hard.

"We'd like a big boy away now. Arsenal, Manchester United. But we will enjoy tonight. For us to get the result is massive. You saw the fans' reaction. But we knew we could win, especially at home."

More to follow.