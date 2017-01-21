Pep Guardiola: Manchester City boss questions penalty call against Tottenham
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he does not understand why his side were denied a late penalty in their 2-2 draw with Tottenham.
Spurs defender Kyle Walker admitted after the game that he pushed Raheem Sterling in the box with the score at 2-1, but referee Andre Marriner let play continue.
Guardiola said: "We missed a lot of chances and when that happens the influence of the referee is higher.
"But the rules here are the rules."
The Spaniard added: "Maybe one day Mike Riley might explain them to me. When a player is pushed, I would like to understand."
Walker told BT Sport: "I wasn't going to get the ball. You have to put him off as much as possible."
Tottenham's equaliser came seconds later, with Son Heung-Min sweeping a low finish past Claudio Bravo.
The draw means City stay fifth - nine points behind leaders Chelsea, who play Hull on Sunday, and three points behind second-placed Spurs.
Asked if he thought Sterling had tried to stay on his feet because he has been accused of diving in previous matches, Guardiola added: "I don't know his past.
"I know you like honest people - Walker was, and I think Raheem was."
Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino felt Marriner was correct to ignore the incident, however.
"It is the same if we complain that the first City goal was a handball by Leroy Sane," Pochettino said. "I thought it was a handball, but it is difficult for the referee.
"This is England, it is different - we review all the action. That touch in behind [by Walker] happened a lot in the game and the referee never said nothing about it.
"In the game there are lots of pushes in England that are not a foul and it must be the same inside and outside the box. For me, it wasn't a penalty."