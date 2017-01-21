Pep Guardiola: Manchester City boss questions penalty call against Tottenham

Media playback is not supported on this device Guardiola 'upset' but 'proud' of his players

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he does not understand why his side were denied a late penalty in their 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

Spurs defender Kyle Walker admitted after the game that he pushed Raheem Sterling in the box with the score at 2-1, but referee Andre Marriner let play continue.

Guardiola said: "We missed a lot of chances and when that happens the influence of the referee is higher.

"But the rules here are the rules."

The Spaniard added: "Maybe one day Mike Riley might explain them to me. When a player is pushed, I would like to understand."

Walker told BT Sport: "I wasn't going to get the ball. You have to put him off as much as possible."

Tottenham's equaliser came seconds later, with Son Heung-Min sweeping a low finish past Claudio Bravo.

The draw means City stay fifth - nine points behind leaders Chelsea, who play Hull on Sunday, and three points behind second-placed Spurs.

Asked if he thought Sterling had tried to stay on his feet because he has been accused of diving in previous matches, Guardiola added: "I don't know his past.

"I know you like honest people - Walker was, and I think Raheem was."

Media playback is not supported on this device Sterling push wasn't a penalty - Pochettino

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino felt Marriner was correct to ignore the incident, however.

"It is the same if we complain that the first City goal was a handball by Leroy Sane," Pochettino said. "I thought it was a handball, but it is difficult for the referee.

"This is England, it is different - we review all the action. That touch in behind [by Walker] happened a lot in the game and the referee never said nothing about it.

"In the game there are lots of pushes in England that are not a foul and it must be the same inside and outside the box. For me, it wasn't a penalty."