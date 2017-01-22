Claudio Bravo: 180 minutes, six shots, six goals conceded

One goalkeeper has not made a save for 180 minutes, there is a new 'Tinkerman' in town, and there may be an invincible in Arsenal's back four.

BBC Sport takes a look at the quirkiest and more interesting statistics from the weekend.

Just hit the target...

It was another weekend to forget for Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, who has now gone 180 minutes since saving a shot on target in the Premier League.

The Chile international could do little about either of Tottenham's goals as City gave up a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, but that made it 16 goals conceded in the top-flight from the last 24 shots on target he has faced.

In fact, the 33-year-old's last save in the competition came when he thwarted Burnley's Michael Keane in the 90th minute of a 2-1 win on 2 January.

BBC Sport's Chris Bevan took an in-depth look at the form of Bravo, who has faced a total of 59 shots on target in the Premier League so far this season and conceded 25 goals.

Big Sam's survival guide

There are certain managers who clubs dangling perilously close to the drop turn to in their hour of need, and Sam Allardyce is often first choice among Premier League chairmen desperate for survival.

The one-time England boss' first managerial foray into the top flight came with Bolton, getting the club promoted to the Premier League in 2001.

Fast forward 16 years, four clubs and one international stint, and the 62-year-old has been tasked with steering Crystal Palace towards better things. But one point from five games means Allardyce is suffering his worst ever start after taking over a team in the Premier League.

Allardyce's success with Bolton landed him the Newcastle job, but a poor run before Christmas in 2008 saw him leave the club and take over from Paul Ince at Blackburn, who were 19th after three wins from their opening 17 games.

Palace fans will take heart at the fact he managed to steer Rovers away from relegation and to a 15th-placed finish, repeating the feat with Sunderland last season, albeit taking over in October and narrowly avoiding the bottom three on the last day of the campaign.

The Eagles were a just-about-safe 17th when Allardyce arrived at Selhurst Park in late December, but four successive defeats under their new boss has seen them slide into the relegation zone.

On yer head, son

Only Duncan Ferguson matches Andy Carroll when it comes to strikers winning headers, according to West Ham boss Slaven Bilic

Andy Carroll scored twice as West Ham beat Middlesbrough on Saturday, with the first coming from a bullet header.

That prompted Hammers boss Slaven Bilic to compare the towering striker to Duncan Ferguson - a man the former Croatia defender played both with and against during his time in the Premier League.

"I'm a long time in football and I played at centre-back and it's only Duncan Ferguson who was on this level when the cross comes into the box," said Bilic, who played with the Scot at Everton.

Ferguson was a menace in the air for both the Toffees and Newcastle in the late 1990s, but did the majority of his league goals come from headers? And how does Carroll compare?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Chelsea stalwart John Terry is the man to have scored the most of his Premier League goals with his head - a massive 67.5% - but Ferguson is among three former Everton men to make the top six.

Australian Tim Cahill netted 31 of his 56 goals in the English top flight with his head, while almost half of Paul Rideout's goals came via the same method.

As for Carroll? Well he ranks seventh, finishing 23 of his 48 Premier League goals - that's 47.92% - with a flick of that ponytail.

However, it is Carroll's West Ham team-mate Michail Antonio who leads the way in the Premier League this season with six headed goals, although both have some way to go to catch these all-time aerial predators.

Mustafi - the new Invincible?

It's not quite the same as when their whole team went the entire Premier League campaign undefeated in 2003-04, but can Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi repeat the trick on his own this season?

Following Arsenal's 2-1 win over Burnley on Sunday, in which the Germany international scored the opening goal, Mustafi has now played 15 times in the Premier League this season without losing a game.

Liverpool will be delighted defender Joel Matip has been cleared to play following confusion over his availability during the Africa Cup of Nations, but the Reds ruined the Cameroon international's 12-game unbeaten streak by bringing him on as a 94th-minute substitute in Saturday's 3-2 defeat by Swansea.

Phil Jones, Matteo Darmian and Michael Carrick are the beneficiaries of Manchester United's recent form, with Jose Mourinho's side unbeaten when the trio have featured this term.

Spare a though for Sunderland's Jack Rodwell, though, who has never won a Premier League game when named in the Black Cats' starting line up.

We mentioned Rodwell's unwanted record in October, when Sunderland were yet to win a game this season. They have won four times since, but each of those victories came when the 25-year-old was out injured.

Most games started from beginning of spell with Premier League club without winning Player Games started Jack Rodwell (Sunderland) 36 Darren Moore (Derby) 29 Gareth Bale (Tottenham) 22 Nicky Summerbee (Swindon) 21 Jay McEveley (Derby) 21 Darren Purse (West Brom) 19

Former Everton and Manchester City midfielder Rodwell, who has won three England caps, has started four times since, and each time Sunderland have failed to win.

It is now three years and eight months since Rodwell started in a winning side in the league, a run that takes in his entire Sunderland career and stretches back to May 2013 - more than a year before he moved from Manchester City in August 2014.

Record-breaking Rooney

Wayne Rooney was the centre of attention as he broke Sir Bobby Charlton's Manchester United scoring record on Saturday, but the England captain also crept to the top of another chart with his equaliser at Stoke.

The 31-year-old is now the Premier League's most prolific marksman away from home, with his 250th United goal also his 88th on the road in the league.

While Rooney's stoppage-time leveller earned him two records, it also increased his side's unbeaten run in all competitions to 17 games.

United have won 12 of those, making it their best run since Sir Alex Ferguson retired as manager.

They won the title in Ferguson's final season in charge in 2012-13 and enjoyed an 18-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

However, it was during the double-winning campaign of 1993-94 that the Scot oversaw the club's all-time record, with a 34-match undefeated streak coming to an end on 2 March, 1994.

The new Tinkerman?

Claudio Ranieri was labelled the 'Tinkerman' for his constant juggling of his Chelsea side when he arrived in the Premier League in 2000, but was the Italian up against a new breed of tinkerer when Leicester City visited Southampton on Sunday?

Claude Puel has made 188 changes to his starting line-up in his 34 games in charge of the Saints in all competitions, and has never named the same starting XI in consecutive matches.

When it comes to the Premier League, Puel is third in the list with 57 changes to his staring line-up this season, while Manchester City and Pep Guardiola top this particular table with 74 changes.

Guardiola and David Moyes have rotated their sides most frequently this term, with City and Sunderland the only teams not to have named the same starting line-up in consecutive Premier League games so far this season.

Meanwhile, league leaders Chelsea are weighing in to the argument that consistency breeds success, with Antonio Conte's 21 changes proving fewer than any other top-flight club.

The Italian has also named an unchanged XI on six occasions this season, putting them third behind Hull (eight) and West Brom (seven).