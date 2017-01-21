BBC Sport - Man City 2-2 Tottenham: Mauricio Pochettino dismisses penalty talk
Sterling push wasn't a penalty - Pochettino
Football
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says Kyle Walker's push on Raheem Sterling in the area was not a foul despite Manchester City's calls for a penalty, after Spurs' 2-2 draw with City at the Etihad Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur
