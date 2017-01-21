BBC Sport - Man City 2-2 Tottenham: Pep Guardiola 'upset' not to win
Guardiola 'upset' but 'proud' of his players
- From the section Football
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praises his side's "outstanding performance" but says he is "upset" they could not beat Tottenham, who came from behind to to draw 2-2 at the Etihad Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur
