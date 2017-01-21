England squad competition is 'fierce' for European Championships

Alex Scott has been playing for England since 2004

England Women's defender Alex Scott says there is "fierce competition" within the squad to win a place in the side ahead of July's European Championships.

Mark Sampson's team kick-off their 2017 campaign with a friendly against Norway on Sunday in La Manga, Spain, before facing Sweden on Tuesday.

"It's a big year ahead," Scott told BBC Sport.

"We're fighting for places - [selection is] at the back of player's minds."

The Lionesses come into their Scandinavian double-header on a 10-match unbeaten run, and after topping their Euro 2017 qualification group.

However, with the majority of the England squad only recently starting pre-season training, Scott admits Norway will be a difficult test, early in the season.

England's upcoming 2017 schedule 22 January Norway (friendly) 24 January Sweden (friendly) 1 March France (SheBelieves Cup) 4 March USA (SheBelieves Cup) 7 March Germany (SheBelieves Cup) 19 July Scotland (Euro 2017) 23 July Spain (Euro 2017) 27 July Portugal (Euro 2017)

"It's going to be a hard game, but it's about coming together as a team and seeing what we can do, we'll just see what they throw at us," she added.

"They've got great players like Ada Hegerberg who can get on the ball and create things, so we're going to have to be aware of that.

"We have to realise that we are in pre-season though so what ever the result, we can't be down-beat about it."

The last time the two sides met, England beat Norway 2-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the 2015 World Cup.

Scott says everyone is again focused on reaching the next major tournament.

She added: "You want to be in Mark's plans, you don't want to be that player that stays behind and watches it on TV."