Dungannon resigned to losing top scorer Andrew Mitchell

Andrew Mitchell could be playing for Glenavon next season - not against them

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree says he is resigned to losing top striker Andrew Mitchell at the end of the season.

Mitchell, scorer of 19 goals for the County Tyrone club this season, has attracted interest from a number of other Premiership clubs.

Glenavon are favourites to land the 22-year-old but Dungannon say the player has not signed a pre-contract deal.

But McAree accepted Mitchell had just a few months left at Stangmore Park.

"Andrew will be a Dungannon player until the end of the season of the season," said the Swifts manager.

"Next season, though, I expect he will be gone. He is at the stage when it is time for him to test himself at a bigger club and to win some medals."

Glenavon player-manager Gary Hamilton has made no secret of the fact that he is trying to sign the sought-after star.

Mitchell has links with the Mourneview Park, as he comes from Lurgan and is known to be a fan of the club.

"He is a home town player and has supported Glenavon all his life - his father is a steward at the club," said manager Hamilton.

"We have spoken to Andrew, but until everything is done and dusted we cannot speak any more on that. He is a player we would love to have at Glenavon."

Mitchell scored a late goal to give Dungannon victory away to Glenavon in December.