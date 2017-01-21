Ross McCormack: Aston Villa forward disciplined after 'continually missing training'

Ross McCormack has made 20 league appearances for Aston Villa, including 13 starts

Scotland forward Ross McCormack has been disciplined by Aston Villa and dropped after "continually missing training", says manager Steve Bruce.

The 30-year-old was left out of Villa's match-day squad for Saturday's 2-2 Championship draw at home to Preston.

"He is nowhere near fit enough to play and be involved," Bruce told BBC WM 95.6. "I don't think he's in a physical shape or state to contribute.

"Unless his attitude towards everything changes, he's not going to be picked."

Media playback is not supported on this device McCormack in 'no fit shape to play'

Former Leeds and Fulham front man McCormack, who signed for Villa for £12m in August, last scored on Boxing Day.

"It is fair to say disciplinary measures have been made against him because of his attitude and continually missing training," Bruce added.

McCormack, who began his career as a trainee at Rangers, has netted three goals so far this season.