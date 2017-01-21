BBC Sport - Middlesbrough 1-3 West Ham: Slaven Bilic pleased with three 'massive' points
Bilic pleased with three 'massive' points
- From the section Football
West Ham boss Slaven Bilic is delighted with the way his side played after they picked up three "massive" points with a 3-1 win away at Middlesbrough.
MATCH REPORT: Middlesbrough 1-3 West Ham
