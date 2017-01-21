Angelo Ogbonna: West Ham defender to miss rest of season

Angelo Ogbonna signed for West Ham from Juventus in July 2015

West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna is set to miss the rest of the season as he requires surgery on a knee injury, according to manager Slaven Bilic.

The Italy international, 28, has featured in 19 of the Hammers' 22 Premier League games this season.

But after the arrival of defender Jose Fonte from Southampton this week, Bilic will allow Ogbonna to have surgery.

"I have to praise Angelo Ogbonna, because he has played the whole season with an injury," said Bilic.

Ogbonna played in West Ham's 3-1 win at Middlesbrough on Saturday, but Bilic said that will be his last game of the campaign.

"He needs an operation on his knee to be fit long-term, and it was supposed to be a couple of weeks [ago] but we asked him to play," he added.