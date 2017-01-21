Cardiff City: Neil Warnock made 'selfish' Rhys Healey decision

Cardiff City goalscorer Rhys Healey was on loan at Newport County earlier this season

Neil Warnock admits he made a 'selfish' decision to bring on match-winning substitute Rhys Healey.

The 22-year-old scored his first City goal in Cardiff's 1-0 win over Burton, but will now be unable to move to another club this season.

Healey can not play for a third side in the same season due to Football League regulations, having spent four months on loan at Newport County.

I am afraid I was a bit selfish today," Warnock told BBC Wales Sport.

"I was tempted not to use him, because by using him means he can't go out on loan now, because of that rule about two teams.

"He's really worked hard this season and he has played a lot of games at Newport.

"I didn't want to spoil it, but I have no regrets about it."

Warnock felt Healey, who was spotted by Cardiff playing in the Welsh Premier League for Connah's Quay Nomads, has earned his opportunity,

"I've watched him twice myself and the lads have watched him and believe it or not, it was probably his finishing that let him down a little bit at Newport," Warnock explained.

"When he came on he was a threat, he was a nuisance and to get his first goal is fabulous for him.

"He's done well in training. He's made himself a nuisance. I thought he was good enough to come on and he got his reward.

"He won't be going anywhere now, he's stuck with us whether he likes it or not.

"The goal will give him a lift and nothing fazes him. I told him to enjoy it and he did and it was lovely to see the lad get a round of applause in the dressing room.

Warnock says the scrappy nature of the win over Burton made him cherish the three points all the more,

"That is probably the best three points since I have been at the club," he told BBC Wales Sport.

"As a manager, these are the best wins ever. The wins like this where it is a scrappy horrible game."