Joel Matip: Liverpool defender welcome back with Cameroon - coach

Joel Matip joined Liverpool from German side Schalke in the summer of 2016

Cameroon head coach Hugo Broos wants Joel Matip to return to the national team after the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Liverpool defender, 25, was one of seven players to say they did not want to play in the tournament after being selected in the preliminary squad.

He has not played for Cameroon since 2015, but Broos told BBC Sport: "I hope he will change his mind."

Matip was cleared to play for Liverpool by Fifa on Friday after confusion over his availability during the tournament.

Cameroon said he had refused a call-up and Fifa rules state a player may be blocked from featuring for his club if he refuses to play for his country - but world football's governing body dismissed the case.

"I'm very happy that this problem is solved and he can play again for Liverpool," Broos added.

"He made the decision not to come with us to the African Cup. I respect his decision but I also think the Cameroon Federation had to do what it has done because they are the Fifa rules and it's too easy to say 'no, I don't come'.

"But this problem is solved. For me, there is no problem any more and I still hope, as I have done since I was coach of Cameroon, that he will come back and play with us again."

Matip, who has 27 caps, was not included in Cameroon's final 23-man squad for the tournament in Gabon.