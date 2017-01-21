BBC Sport - Stoke 1-1 Man Utd: Jose Mourinho 'not happy' with draw
Mourinho 'not happy' after draw with Stoke
- From the section Football
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he is "not happy" with his side's 1-1 draw away against Stoke, despite Wayne Rooney rescuing a point with a sensational stoppage-time free-kick to become United's all-time leading goalscorer.
MATCH REPORT: Stoke City 1-1 Manchester United
