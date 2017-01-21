Swansea City: Paul Clement praises team's character after beating Liverpool at Anfield

Media playback is not supported on this device Clement 'very proud' of Swans effort

Swansea City boss Paul Clement praised the character of his team after their shock 3-2 Premier League win at Liverpool.

Two goals by Fernando Llorente put the Swans 2-0 up but Liverpool drew level through Roberto Firmino.

"It would have been easy for the team to capitulate at that point but we went on and got another goal," said Clement.

Gylfi Sigurdsson scored on the counter-attack, however, to give Clement his first win since taking over.

The victory lifted the Swans off the bottom of the table and dented Liverpool's Premier League title aspirations.

All the goals came in the second half and Clement - who took over on 3 January after former manager Bob Bradley was sacked - said defence was the key to victory.

"I think it's going to give everyone a big boost, this victory," said Clement.

"I'm very pleased not only with the result but with the performance. In the first half we frustrated Liverpool, made it very difficult for them to get through us."

Paul Clement celebrates with his players at the final whistle

Clement said the key to the victory was the way in which his team reacted after Liverpool equalised in the 69th minute.

"The crowd erupted the momentum was with Liverpool, but football is a strange game," he added.

"We got that counter-attack opportunity against run of play.

"We soaked up a lot of pressure, but we knew that would be the case and I think we deserved to win.

"It's very good for the confidence, and for me it reinforces that all the good work is done on the training ground in the week."

Swansea now have a 10-day break before facing Southampton on 31 January.