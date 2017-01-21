BBC Sport - Wayne Rooney: Man Utd striker on 'great feeling' of breaking record
It's a great feeling - Rooney on breaking record
- From the section Football
Wayne Rooney says it is a "great feeling" to break Sir Bobby Charlton's goalscoring record at Manchester United after scoring his 250th goal for the club against Stoke.
WATCH MORE: Goals from the Man Utd record-breaker
READ MORE: Rooney 'a true great' says Charlton
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired