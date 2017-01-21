BBC Sport - West Brom 2-0 Sunderland: David Moyes laments goals 'disease'
Conceding is a 'disease' for us - Moyes
- From the section Football
David Moyes says conceding goals has become a "disease" for Sunderland after their 2-0 defeat at West Brom took their goals against tally to 42.
MATCH REPORT: West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Sunderland
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired