BBC Sport - Liverpool 2-3 Swansea: Jurgen Klopp criticises Reds' defensive 'switch-off'

Swansea defeat feels really bitter - Klopp

Jurgen Klopp says his team "switched off the defensive machine" after their 3-2 home defeat to Swansea at Anfield, a result Klopp described as "really bitter" and "hard to take".

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 2-3 Swansea City

